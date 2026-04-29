Jay-Z Named One Of NYT’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Jay-Z hasn’t released a solo full-length project in nearly a decade, but he still commands the attention of Hip-Hop fans the world over. In a recent chat, Jay-Z shared how he discovered the art of rhyming, longevity in the game, and how being authentic is essential.

The New York Times named Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, one of its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, and one of the publication’s reporters, Jody Rosen, sat down with the Brooklyn star in Los Angeles.

In the early portion of the discussion, Jay shares how he got his start in rhyming.

“My early days, I had a big green notebook,” Jay began. “My mom had got me this notebook, and I would just write. And it would be sideways and slanted and just like a mess. And I would write really small because I didn’t want anybody to read what I was writing.”

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Jay explains that when he moved away from the home where he jotted in his book, he didn’t keep it and regretted not holding on to the memento.

Jay also explained how he came to record his first demo and discussed his alignment with Brooklyn producer and artist Fresh Gordon, who connected him with Big Jaz and Big Daddy Kane, both notable rappers from the New York borough. Jay went on to record demos with Kane and played the records for an uncle who, in his words, talked him down from his lofty aspirations.

In a fascinating look into Jay’s mind, he shared how he developed his songwriting in simple terms, while at the same time displaying the technical flair that fans around the world have come to regard.

In other portions of the chat, Jay-Z discussed older artists reaching back into sounds that may not fit their age or aesthetic, saying that fans can recognize when the art isn’t authentic, among other jewels and gems.

Check out a portion of the interview below. Click here to see the full interview.

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Photo: Getty