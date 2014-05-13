Pro Era Freestyles On Hot 97’s “The Hot Box” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ alongside CJ Fly, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, Dessy Hinds, and A La $ole all join Hot 97’s DJ Enuff for a crazy edition of “The Hot Box” series.

The Progressive Era family rolled through “The Hot Box” to hold Brooklyn down in a near-20 minute interview/freestyle session. They discussed the area they grew up at, how Pro Era formed and what the group embodies as a whole.

The Hip-Hop collective went on to deliver a lyrical onslaught, as DJ Enuff spun a number of classic tunes.

Check Pro Era out in the video below. Keep an eye out for their Beast Coast compilation.

Photo: YouTube