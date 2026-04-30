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DaBaby Claims He Is Just As Good As Drake, J. Cole & Kendrick

DaBaby Claims He Is Just As Good As Drake, J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar [Video]

The timeline has requested a lie detector test.

Published on April 30, 2026
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DaBaby
Source: SMG John Paul Jones Arena / SMG John Paul Jones Arena

DaBaby has never been shy about his confidence, but his latest rap ranking take has people looking around the room. The Charlotte rapper believes he belongs in a very specific conversation framed around the The Big 3.

As per Complex, DaBaby sat down with Nadeska Alexis for a recent interview, where he was asked about wanting to be mentioned in the same space as Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. When asked if he really feels he is on that level, DaBaby did not hesitate. “A thousand percent. A thousand percent,” he said. “I always say, and I know a lot of people say they’re the best, but I’m the best motherf***ing rapper.” He continued, “I’ve been saying it, and I often say it when I do my freestyles or whatever. This is a phrase of mine, and a lot of people are familiar with me saying it, but I definitely do mean it.”

That is a bold claim, especially when the “Big 3” conversation has already caused enough chaos for one Rap generation. The phrase became a major talking point after J. Cole referenced himself, Drake and Kendrick Lamar as rap’s “Big 3” on “First Person Shooter.” Kendrick later rejected that framing on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” famously making it clear he was not interested in sharing the throne. From there, everything got loud. Cole responded with “7 Minute Drill,” then apologized at Dreamville Festival and bowed out. Drake and Kendrick kept going, turning the debate into one of the biggest rap battles in recent memory.

So yes, DaBaby putting his name in that same conversation was always going to get a reaction. He had a massive run, no question, but the Big 3 debate is not just about hits. It is about catalogs, eras, cultural weight, critical respect and how long an artist can stay at the center of the conversation. DaBaby clearly believes he checks those boxes. The internet, as expected, may need a little more convincing.

You can you see DaBaby make his claim below starting at the 10-minute mark.

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