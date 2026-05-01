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Kanye West Reportedly Getting Stadium Built For Albania Show

Kanye West might be gearing up for another headline-grabbing rollout, this time reportedly planning to have a stadium built for a show in Albania.

Published on May 1, 2026
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Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West might be gearing up for another headline-grabbing rollout, this time reportedly planning to have a stadium built for a show in Albania.

The Chicago rapper has built a rep for over-the-top performances and unconventional rollouts. From taking over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during his Donda listening events to hosting album experiences in random locations, Ye has never played it safe.

According to Albanian Post, he’s working on constructing a temporary venue, reportedly called “Eagle Stadium,” to host the event. The proposed stadium is expected to hold around 60,000 people and would be located along the Tirana-Durres corridor.

Albania’s Ministry of Culture has voice support of the idea, pointing to the potential boost in tourism and economic activity.

“In every aspect, it is our obligation to welcome and facilitate the development of such events that bring numerous benefits to tourism and the economy.”

The move comes after several countries, including France, Poland, and Switzerland reportedly declined Kanye’s access to perform.

Ye also faced setbacks with Wireless Festival, where he was initially set to headline both nights. Following backlash, major sponsors like Pepsi backed out, and the situation went left after his entry into the United Kingdom was denied.

“As a result of the Home Office denying YE entry into the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival is cancelled,” says the statement. “All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund.”

If the Albania plan moves forward, it would mark as another wild move in Kanye’s career timeline.

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