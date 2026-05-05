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Robert Pattinson Plays Villain In New Trailer For 'The Odyssey'

Robert Pattinson Plays Villainous Role In New Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Published on May 5, 2026
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Christopher Nolan's ﻿THE ODYSSEY
Source: Universal / Universal

The world is on fire, societal norms are breaking down, and entire populations are living in constant fear, but there’s a few movies releasing this year that we’re all hoping to live to see and whether it’s Avengers: Doomsday or Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, by God we’re gonna do what we can to make it.

While comic book fans await the highly anticipated first full trailer for the latest installment to The Avengers, Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s fantasy-action film based on Homer’s classic work of literature, The Odyssey. Featuring an all-star cast including Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Anne Hathaway (Catwoman) and Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Christopher Nolan’s latest film is beginning to seem like it’s actually a Marvel/DC crossover film on the low (we kid, we kid).

In the latest trailer for the upcoming epic, we get an idea of what we can expect from the film’s plot as Matt Damon’s character, Odysseus, the Greek King of Ithaca, struggles to find his way home, following the events of the Trojan War of Troy. As he and his soldiers take on literal giants and other non-human entities, back home, his son Tom Holland and wife Anne Hathaway await his arrival, as Robert Pattinson seemingly bullies Holland for being a bastard child. Kind of seems on-brand to be honest.

Hoping to make it across the seas and reclaim his throne, Odysseus has his work cut out for him as the seas prove to be as treacherous as the land.

Will Jason Bourne make it home before Batman sons-out Spider-Man and claims Catwoman as his own or something? If you read the book, you already know the answer, but if you didn’t, you’ll find out come July 17 when The Odyssey premieres in theaters worldwide.

Check out the latest trailer to the Christopher Nolan epic and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section below.

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