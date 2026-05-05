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Drake’s Rolex From ‘Take Care’ Cover Reportedly Sells For $500K

Drake’s Rolex From ‘Take Care’ Album Cover Reportedly Sells For $500K

The motto is still the motto.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Drake signs autographs for the first 500 fans that ordered his new album "Take Care" at the Queen St
Source: Steve Russell / Getty

Drake’s Take Care era is still paying dividends — this time through a piece of wrist history tied to one of his most iconic moments.

As spotted on Complex, the Rolex worn by Drake on the cover of his 2011 album Take Care has reportedly sold for $500,000, turning a familiar image into a serious collector’s flex. According to WatchPro, the watch — a Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 116758SANR — didn’t just carry cultural weight, it came with plenty of built-in flash. The piece features a factory-set diamond bezel with black sapphires, paired with additional diamond detailing that gives it that unmistakable iced-out presence Drake was leaning into at the time.

But the real personal touch sits on the caseback. The watch is engraved with the OVO owl, a symbol that would go on to define Drake’s brand, making the piece feel less like standard celebrity memorabilia and more like a timestamp from the early days of his empire.

WatchPro reports the watch sold at full asking price through Wind Vintage, with dealer Eric Wind noting the demand was immediate. “Personally, I have never seen the collectible watch market hotter than it is today,” he said, adding that pieces like this are moving “within minutes” when the right story is attached.

The watch doesn’t just appear on the Take Care cover — it also shows up in the “Marvin’s Room” video, tying it directly to one of the most defining runs in Drake’s catalog. WatchPro also pointed out that the $500,000 sale is roughly five times higher than the typical dealer price for the same model, underscoring just how much provenance can shift the market.

Between the factory diamonds, the custom OVO engraving, and its place in Drake’s rise, the sales price make sense. Some pieces age well; this one appreciated.

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