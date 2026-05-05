10 Takeaways From Isaiah Rashad’s ’IT’S BEEN AWFUL’ Album

The album's title sets an emotional tone, reflecting the reality of healing.

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Isaiah Rashad is back with a title that says a lot before the music even starts: It’s Been Awful. Released May 1 through TDE/Warner, the album marks his first full-length project since 2021’s The House Is Burning, which already makes the return feel heavier than a regular drop. With Zay, the gap between albums always feels personal because his music has never moved like mere content. It moves like life got too loud; he disappeared for a minute and then came back with whatever he could carry out of the fire.

That’s part of why this project hits the way it does. The Chattanooga rapper has always had a gift for making struggle sound smooth, turning depression, family baggage, bad habits, healing, and survival into records you can ride to without realizing how much he’s actually unpacking. It’s Been Awful keeps that same spirit, but it feels more direct in places. The vibes are still there, the pockets are still dusty and soulful, and the production still has that late-night TDE haze, but the weight behind it feels grown.

The rollout also made it clear this wasn’t just another “I’m back” moment. “Same Sh!t” arrived as his first single in five years and was described around themes of family, self-care, perseverance, and getting through the daily grind. The “Boy in Red” brought SZA back into the mix, continuing a creative connection that dates back to their early TDE days. By the time the full album landed with 16 tracks and features from SZA, Dominic Fike, and Julian Sintonia, the message was clear: Zay wasn’t rushing back for attention. He was coming back with something lived-in.

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So now that the album is here, the real conversation is not just whether it was worth the wait. It tells us where Isaiah Rashad is mentally, musically, and emotionally right now. Because It’s Been Awful is not built like a victory lap. It sounds more like somebody admitting the road got ugly, but he still found a way to make it home.

1. Isaiah Rashad makes the wait feel intentional

A five-year gap between albums can be dangerous for some artists, but Isaiah Rashad has always worked better outside the microwave. It’s Been Awful does not sound like he was chasing whatever rap was doing while he was away. It sounds like he let life happen, sat with the mess, and came back when the music actually had something to say. That patience gives the album a real weight, because nothing here feels thrown together just to remind people he exists.

2. The title sets the emotional tone immediately

Calling an album It’s Been Awful is blunt, funny, sad, and honest all at once, which is very on-brand for Zay. It tells listeners not to expect some shiny comeback story where everything is fixed by track three. Instead, the album sits in the reality that healing is ugly, progress is inconsistent, and some days you are just trying not to crash out. That title works because it gives the project a frame before the first beat drops.

3. He still knows how to make pain sound smooth

One of Isaiah Rashad’s best gifts is his ability to rap about heavy things without making the music feel like homework. The production on this album gives him room to float, mumble, confess, joke, and zone out without ever losing the feeling. That balance is why longtime fans connect with him so deeply. He can say something that sounds casual at first, but the more you sit with it, the more you realize there is a whole storm under the surface.

4. The album feels grown without feeling boring

There is a difference between maturity and playing it safe, and It’s Been Awful mostly lands on the right side of that line. Zay sounds older, more aware, and more willing to look at himself clearly, but he does not lose the looseness that made people love him in the first place. The flows still bend around the beats in that effortless way. The music still has personality, even when the subject matter gets dark.

5. “Same Sh!t” works as the perfect reintroduction

“Same Sh!t” was a smart first single because it taps into what fans missed about Isaiah Rashad without feeling like a nostalgia grab. The song speaks to routine, survival, and the cycle of trying to do better while life keeps living. That is a very Zay place to start: not with fireworks, but with a record that feels like waking up, putting one foot in front of the other, and trying again. It reminds listeners that his power has always been in making everyday battles feel cinematic.

6. The SZA reunion matters

“Boy In Red” stands out not just because SZA is on it, but because their chemistry carries real history. Both artists came into TDE around the same era, and their voices have always worked well together because neither one sounds like they are forcing emotion. SZA brings that floating, wounded beauty she is known for, while Zay stays grounded in his own foggy pocket. The result feels less like a feature grab and more like two artists who understand each other’s frequency.

7. The features do not overcrowd the album

With guest appearances from SZA, Dominic Fike, and Julian Sintonia, It’s Been Awful has help, but it never feels like Isaiah Rashad is giving away too much space. That matters because this kind of album needs to feel personal. The features add texture and different colors, but Zay remains the emotional center the whole way through. Nobody comes in and hijacks the story, which keeps the project focused.

8. The production keeps his world intact

Isaiah Rashad’s albums have a specific weather to them. They feel humid, smoky, late-night, slightly faded, and deeply Southern without always having to announce it. It’s Been Awful keeps that atmosphere alive while still giving him enough range to avoid sounding stuck in one mood. The beats are smooth, but they are not empty; they give him pockets to disappear into, then reappear with a line that makes you run it back.

9. The album is vulnerable without begging for sympathy

A lot of artists talk about pain in a way that feels like they are asking listeners to applaud their trauma. Zay does not really move like that. On this album, the vulnerability feels more matter-of-fact, like he is telling you what happened because that is the only way to tell the truth. That approach makes the emotional moments hit harder, because they do not feel overproduced or overly dramatic. They feel human.

10. It’s Been Awful reminds people why Isaiah Rashad has his own lane

Isaiah Rashad has never needed to be the loudest rapper in the room. His lane is built on mood, honesty, Southern bounce, introspection, and the kind of replay value that sneaks up on you. It’s Been Awful reminds listeners that his music works because it does not try to be everything for everybody. It is for the people who know what it feels like to smile through a bad season, keep moving through the fog, and still find a groove somewhere in the middle.