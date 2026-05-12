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French Montana, Max B & ... “Smoking Pt. 2" + | Daily Visuals 5.11.26

French Montana, Max B & Rick Ross “Smoking Pt. 2,” MGK & Wiz Khalifa “Girl Next Door” & More | Daily Visuals 5.12.26

Published on May 12, 2026
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Max B released from jail and links up with French Montana
Source: French Montana / Max B

Ever since being released from prison late last year, Max B has been making the rap rounds with the help of his day one, French Montana, and surely enough French has been linking him up with some of his Hip-Hop homies he’s made while Max was doing his 16-year bid and that continues to be the case today.

Linking up with Rick Ross for the visuals to “Smoking Pt. 2,” French Montana and Max B get smoked out with the biggest bawse in Miami while some AI robots jam out on the live instruments and some counterfeit passports are drummed up in the backroom. 

MGK meanwhile takes a quick break from his pop run to return to the rap scene… ish, and in the clip to “Girl Next Door,” he and Wiz Khalifa do what they can to get the attention of their new female neighbors in the burbs from lifting weights on the lawn to showing the know how to grow some “special herbs.” They could’ve just helped them move in some furniture but we guess they can’t seem too desperate.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from AZ, Meek Mills, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA, MAX B & RICK ROSS – “SMOKING PT. 2”

MGK & WIZ KHALIFA – “GIRL NEXT DOOR”

AZ – “UNIQUENESS”

MEEK MILLS – “600 RACKS”

JACK HARLOW – “PRAGUE”

KODAK BLACK – “TIME TO BE FREE”

NEMZZZ FT. LIL YACHTY – “GEEKIN”

HIT-BOY – “NATIONAL TV”

ACTION BRONSON FT. ROC MARCIANO – “PEPPERS”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CAN YOU HANDLE IT”

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