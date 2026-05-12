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Daz Dillinger Suing Record Label Founded By 2Pac’s Mother

Daz Dillinger has filed a lawsuit against Amaru Entertainment, a record label founded by Tupac "2Pac" Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur.

Published on May 12, 2026
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Daz Dillinger and his alignment with the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur cannot be denied, considering the pair made several classic tracks with Death Row. However, Daz Dillinger is seeking past royalties for his work after launching a lawsuit against a record label founded by 2Pac’s mother, the late Afeni Shakur.

TMZ reports that Daz Dillinger, 52, is seeking additional royalties for his work on 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me album, where the Dogg Pound member produced several tracks, such as album opener “Ambitionz az a Ridah, “Got My Mind Made Up,” and “I Ain’t Mad at Cha.”

According to the outlet, Dillinger is suing Amaru Entertainment, founded by Ms. Shakur, and has already received $91,000 back in 2024. Dillinger believes the number of payouts is too low and wants a complete accounting record and service records.

It wasn’t reported how much Daz Dillinger is seeking, and Amaru Entertainment has not publicly responded to the suit.

All Eyez On Me stands as 2Pac’s highest-selling album with over 5 million records sold, and four singles that all made it to the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including “California Love,” “How Do You Want It, and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” among them.

Photo: Getty

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