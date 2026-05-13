Action Bronson ft. Lil Yachty & Paul Wall “Triceratops,” Awich ft. Joey Bada$$ & The RZA “Fear Us” & More | Daily Visuals 5.14.26

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

In 2026 most people recognize Action Bronson for his culinary show F*ck, That’s Delicious, and while the man has been able to carve out quite the niche for himself in the foodie world, Action Bronson is returning to where it all started for him and is once again in the booth churning out bars like they were sponsored by Mars, Incorporated.

Linking up with Lil Yachty and Paul Wall for his visuals to “Triceratops,” Action Bronson takes his rap peers to an empty carnival in Queens where they enjoy the rides all to themselves while spitting bars and reminding us that you’re never too old to act like a kid for a few hours.

Elswhere The Abbot a.k.a Bobby Digital a.k.a The RZA is back in the studio himself and for Awich’s visuals to “Fear Us,” RZA not only provides the production but also drops some science alongside Joey Bada$$ in the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Sexxy Red, and more.

ACTION BRONSON FT. LIL YACHTY & PAUL WALL – “TRICERATOPS”

AWICH FT. JOEY BADA$$ & THE RZA – “FEAR US”

KEY GLOCK – “GO”

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SEXXY RED – “RICHER DEN ALLA MY OPPS”

JAY WORTHY, BOLDY JAMES & TAJ – “ROSIE PEREZ”

BISHOP SNOW – “KEEP THE GROOVE”

TRAP DICKEY – “LA NIGHTS”

YOUNG NUDY – “YA DIG”