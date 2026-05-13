Subscribe
Close
Music

Action Bronson ft. Lil Yachty... “Triceratops” | Daily Visuals 5.13.26

Action Bronson ft. Lil Yachty & Paul Wall “Triceratops,” Awich ft. Joey Bada$$ & The RZA “Fear Us” & More | Daily Visuals 5.14.26

Published on May 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UFC 322: Dariush vs Saint Denis
Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

In 2026 most people recognize Action Bronson for his culinary show F*ck, That’s Delicious, and while the man has been able to carve out quite the niche for himself in the foodie world, Action Bronson is returning to where it all started for him and is once again in the booth churning out bars like they were sponsored by Mars, Incorporated.

Linking up with Lil Yachty and Paul Wall for his visuals to “Triceratops,” Action Bronson takes his rap peers to an empty carnival in Queens where they enjoy the rides all to themselves while spitting bars and reminding us that you’re never too old to act like a kid for a few hours.

Elswhere The Abbot a.k.a Bobby Digital a.k.a The RZA is back in the studio himself and for Awich’s visuals to “Fear Us,” RZA not only provides the production but also drops some science alongside Joey Bada$$ in the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Sexxy Red, and more.

ACTION BRONSON FT. LIL YACHTY & PAUL WALL – “TRICERATOPS”

AWICH FT. JOEY BADA$$ & THE RZA – “FEAR US”

KEY GLOCK – “GO”

SEXXY RED – “RICHER DEN ALLA MY OPPS”

JAY WORTHY, BOLDY JAMES & TAJ – “ROSIE PEREZ”

BISHOP SNOW – “KEEP THE GROOVE”

TRAP DICKEY – “LA NIGHTS”

YOUNG NUDY – “YA DIG”

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

    GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

    Bossip
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

    Roasted: Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Joke’ About George Floyd Garners More Reactions, Lil Rel Howrey, Tamika Mallory, And More

    Bossip
    President Trump Departs Washington For Trip To China

    Trump Says He Doesn’t Think About Americans Struggling

    Cassius Life

    A Detailed Look At The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Pocket Watch That Social Media Still Promises To Flex

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

    Comment
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross On ‘ICEMAN’, “Don’t Nobody Fear Drake Album Release”

    Comment
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kevin Hart’s Roast Delivered Doses Of Race-Tinged Jokes & Questionable Humor (Op-Ed)

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
    2 Items
    ASAP Rocky  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Trending
    68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    beyonce  |  Written By Weso

    Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

    Comment
    2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Sean Duffy Slammed For New “Tone Deaf” Family Reality Show

    Comment
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Rumored To Have Filmed At CN Tower As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Comment
    31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
    dr. dre  |  Written By Weso

    Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close