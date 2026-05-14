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Cardi B Seen Snapping On Stefon Diggs Outside Coffee Shop

Cardi B Seen Snapping On Stefon Diggs Outside Coffee Shop, Blames Being Hungry

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have spun the block, but it looks like there could be a little trouble in paradise.

Published on May 14, 2026
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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have spun the block, but it looks like there could be a little trouble in paradise.

The Bronx rapper was recently spotted outside a coffee shop in Maryland seemingly snapping on her NFL star boo. Footage was obtained by TMZ capturing the moment. Social media believes Cardi could be heard yelling, “That b*tch is messy.”

There’s no confirmation on who say may have been referring to, or is she even said those exact words at all. According to reports, the couple appeared to be arguing for around 10 minutes before things reportedly cooled down. At one point during the heated moment, a fan attempted to walk over for an autograph, but security quickly shut it down.

After the clip started making rounds online, Cardi addressed the situation herself, blaming the whole thing on hunger.

“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity…damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

Plain and simple, Bardi says she was just hungry.

The two were first spotted together again during Mother’s Day weekend in Washington, D.C., attending an event together. It marked the first time the pair had been publicly seen since Cardi’s tour stop in D.C. back in April, where she was later seen leaving the venue alongside Diggs.

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