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Supreme Teams With Mitchell & Ness For A Sportswear Drop

Supreme Teams With Mitchell & Ness For A Throwback Sportswear Drop

Supreme is back in its sports bag, and longtime streetwear heads are probably going to appreciate this one.

Published on May 19, 2026
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SUPREME MITCHELL & NESS ATLANTA BRAVES JACKET
Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Streetwear and sports nostalgia are linking up once again thanks to a new collaboration from Supreme and Mitchell & Ness. The latest drop taps into that classic throwback jersey energy while still feeling very much in line with Supreme’s current run of sports-heavy collaborations.

The collection pulls from both MLB and NBA history with official team pieces centered around the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Instead of going overboard with loud graphics, the capsule leans into vintage sportswear silhouettes that already carry weight on their own.

One of the standout items is easily the leather varsity jacket, which comes loaded with oversized chenille patches, embroidered team branding and striped rib detailing that feels straight out of a late ‘90s tunnel fit. Supreme also dropped mesh basketball jerseys and heavyweight baseball jerseys that keep the Mitchell & Ness DNA intact without looking like replica merch you’d find at an arena gift shop.

The Knicks pieces will probably move especially fast considering how strong New York sports nostalgia has been lately. The basketball shorts are another sleeper from the collection thanks to the satin-style finish, contrast trim and oversized fit that gives them that authentic warm-up look instead of a slim modern cut.

Elsewhere, the collection includes fitted caps and hoodies that keep things wearable for people who may not want to go full jersey mode. Supreme has always known how to remix Americana and sports culture through its own lens, and this drop feels more rooted in heritage than gimmick.

At this point, collaborations like this are pretty much part of Supreme’s identity. The brand built its legacy on taking pieces tied to skateboarding, music, sports and downtown New York culture and making them feel collectible all over again. Mitchell & Ness meanwhile has become the gold standard for bringing vintage sports aesthetics back into rotation, so the pairing honestly makes perfect sense.

The collection is set to release this week through Supreme’s online shop and retail locations.

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Mitchell & Ness Supreme throwback

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