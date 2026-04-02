Subscribe
Close
Music

Supreme Pays Tribute To DJ Screw With Spring 2026 Collection

Houston’s sound still moves the culture, and Supreme just tapped one of its architects.

Published on April 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SUPREME DJ SCREW COLLECTION
Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Supreme is tapping into Houston’s DNA for its latest drop, paying homage to one of the most influential figures in Southern Hip-Hop. The brand’s Spring 2026 collection arrives with a dedicated tribute to DJ Screw, celebrating the legacy of the man who helped reshape how rap sounds and feels.

As per Supreme, the collaboration pulls directly from Screw’s world, blending archival imagery, classic iconography and that unmistakable Houston aesthetic into a range of pieces that feel both nostalgic and current. Supreme doesn’t just reference the culture, it leans into it, treating the collection like a visual extension of Screw’s influence.

Leading the drop are standout pieces that immediately catch the eye. Graphic tees featuring DJ Screw’s likeness and signature branding anchor the collection, while heavier items like hoodies and work jackets bring that imagery into more structured silhouettes. There’s also a strong presence of bold prints and text-driven designs that reflect the raw, street-level energy associated with Screw’s era. But this isn’t just about merch; it’s about legacy.

DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis Jr., is widely credited as the pioneer of the “chopped and screwed” sound, a slowed-down, hypnotic style that became synonymous with Houston’s rap scene. Through his legendary mixtapes, Screw created a lane that stood apart from the rest of Hip-Hop, giving Southern artists a distinct sonic identity that would go on to influence generations.

At the center of that movement was the Screwed Up Click, a collective of artists including names like Big Hawk, Big Moe, Fat Pat and Lil’ Keke. Together, they built a grassroots movement that turned Screw’s tapes into cultural currency, passed hand-to-hand long before streaming made music instantly accessible.

What Screw created wasn’t just a sound — it was a feeling. His mixes captured the mood of the city, the pace of the streets and the lifestyle that surrounded it. That influence still echoes today, from mainstream rap production to the way artists experiment with tempo and tone.

Supreme tapping into that legacy feels intentional. The brand has long been known for aligning itself with cultural figures who shifted entire movements, and DJ Screw fits that mold perfectly. More than two decades after his passing, Screw’s impact remains deeply embedded in Hip-Hop culture. And with this collection, Supreme is helping bring that story to a new generation while giving longtime fans something that feels authentic to the source.

The Supreme x DJ Screw Spring 2026 collection will be available starting April 2.

Related Tags

DJ Screw streetwear Supreme

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

    LeBron James Rants About Hating Memphis & Social Media Jumps Him For It

    Cassius Life
    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Phoenix

    Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him

    Cassius Life
    Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

    Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

    Bossip
    Cardi B x Bia

    'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

    Bossip
    Trending
    DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Trending
    2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

    Comment
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob
    13 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Comment
    Nancy Metayer Bowen
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen Found Dead, Husband In Custody

    Comment
    Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna’s London Concert

    Comment
    Kanye West on Drink Champs
    kanye west  |  Written By Weso

    Kanye West Drops His Album ‘BULLY,’ Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close