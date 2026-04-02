Supreme Pays Tribute To DJ Screw With Spring 2026 Collection

Supreme is tapping into Houston’s DNA for its latest drop, paying homage to one of the most influential figures in Southern Hip-Hop. The brand’s Spring 2026 collection arrives with a dedicated tribute to DJ Screw , celebrating the legacy of the man who helped reshape how rap sounds and feels.

As per Supreme, the collaboration pulls directly from Screw’s world, blending archival imagery, classic iconography and that unmistakable Houston aesthetic into a range of pieces that feel both nostalgic and current. Supreme doesn’t just reference the culture, it leans into it, treating the collection like a visual extension of Screw’s influence.

Leading the drop are standout pieces that immediately catch the eye. Graphic tees featuring DJ Screw’s likeness and signature branding anchor the collection, while heavier items like hoodies and work jackets bring that imagery into more structured silhouettes. There’s also a strong presence of bold prints and text-driven designs that reflect the raw, street-level energy associated with Screw’s era. But this isn’t just about merch; it’s about legacy.

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DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis Jr., is widely credited as the pioneer of the “chopped and screwed” sound, a slowed-down, hypnotic style that became synonymous with Houston’s rap scene. Through his legendary mixtapes, Screw created a lane that stood apart from the rest of Hip-Hop, giving Southern artists a distinct sonic identity that would go on to influence generations.

At the center of that movement was the Screwed Up Click, a collective of artists including names like Big Hawk, Big Moe, Fat Pat and Lil’ Keke. Together, they built a grassroots movement that turned Screw’s tapes into cultural currency, passed hand-to-hand long before streaming made music instantly accessible.

What Screw created wasn’t just a sound — it was a feeling. His mixes captured the mood of the city, the pace of the streets and the lifestyle that surrounded it. That influence still echoes today, from mainstream rap production to the way artists experiment with tempo and tone.

Supreme tapping into that legacy feels intentional. The brand has long been known for aligning itself with cultural figures who shifted entire movements, and DJ Screw fits that mold perfectly. More than two decades after his passing, Screw’s impact remains deeply embedded in Hip-Hop culture. And with this collection, Supreme is helping bring that story to a new generation while giving longtime fans something that feels authentic to the source.

The Supreme x DJ Screw Spring 2026 collection will be available starting April 2.