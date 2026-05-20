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Google Takes Aim At The Intelligent Eyewear Space

Google Unveils New Intelligent Eyewear Models With Gentle Monster & Warby Parker

Google announced there will be two different types, one, audio glasses that will offer the wearer spoken help in their ears, while the other will display the information you need, when you need it.

Published on May 20, 2026
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  • Google's two smart glasses models provide audio assistance and visual information to users.
  • The glasses integrate with apps and services, enabling hands-free tasks and translations.
  • The smart glasses are developed in partnership with eyewear brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
Google Takes Aim At The Intelligent Eyewear Space
Google /. Gentle Monster / Warby Parker

Ray-Ban Meta is going to have some competition; Google is coming through with not one, but two intelligent eyewear models.

During the recent Google I/O 2026, the Alphabet-owned brand shared more about its intelligent eyewear glasses.

Google announced there will be two different types, one, audio glasses that will offer the wearer spoken help in their ears, while the other will display the information you need, when you need it.

Google x Gentle Monster x Warby Parker
Google

The audio frames will launch first sometime later this fall, according to Google, and through their partnership with Samsung and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, will provide eyewear models that can be worn all day.

Both models will give the wearer instant access to Gemini, allowing them to ask questions about what they are seeing or to have the glasses execute tasks.

Google x Gentle Monster x Warby Parker
Google

Here Is Breakdown of The Features Via Google:

  • Ask about what you see: Ask Gemini about anything you see. Find reviews for the restaurant you’re walking past, learn the name of that cloud formation up above, or quickly decode a confusing parking sign.
  • Navigate with ease: Glasses know where you’re standing and which direction you’re facing, so they’ll give you natural, turn-by-turn directions. Gemini can also add stops to your route or find nearby restaurants based on your preferences.
  • Stay connected, hands-free: Manage calls, send texts and have Gemini summarize missed messages without reaching for your phone. Or ask to listen to music that complements your environment — all on crisp, clear, and private over-ear speakers.
  • Capture and edit: Snap high-quality photos and videos instantly. With a single command you can take a picture and use Nano Banana to remove background distractions or playfully transform your images. Try, “Hey Google, take a picture and put everyone in funny hats.”
  • Translate speech and writing: Get real-time translations with audio that matches the tone and pitch of the speaker’s voice, or simply look at text on menus and signs to hear a translation.
  • Get help with tasks: Gemini Intelligence handles multi-step tasks in the background. Gemini can prepare your coffee order on DoorDash while your phone stays in your pocket. All that’s left for you is the final order confirmation.
  • Tap into your apps: Order a ride with Uber, learn a new language with Mondly, and more, just by using your voice with your phone’s apps. Glasses pair with both Android and iOS phones.

You can follow updates on the Gentle Monster’s smartglasses by going here.

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