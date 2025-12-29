Subscribe
Technology

Google Testing New Feature Allowing Gmail Address Change

Google Rolling Out A New Feature Allowing Users To Change Their Old Embarrassing Gmail Address

According to reports and Google's account help page, Gmail account holders can replace their @gmail.com address with a new one of their choosing without worrying about losing any data or other services.

Published on December 29, 2025
Google Testing New Feature Allowing Gmail Address Change
SOPA Images / Google / Gmail

Tired of that Gmail address you created when MySpace was still popping? Well, it looks like Google is finally allowing you to change it.

The Alphabet-owned company is bearing a gift in the form of something users of Gmail burdened with embarrassing names have been asking for a long time.

According to reports and Google’s account help page, Gmail account holders can replace their @gmail.com address with a new one of their choosing without worrying about losing any data or other services.

So your photos, messages, and emails will remain unchanged after you update your email address.

But there is a caveat, folks in the US don’t get too excited yet and start trying to switch your handle up It appears the feature is slowly rolling out. India will be the first to test it out because the information on the new feature was only available in the Hindi version of Google’s support page.

But don’t fret, that also indicates the feature will be available globally, but patience will be required as they continue to test it.

Here’s How Changing Your Gmail Address Works

So, how does it work? Users who change their address will retain their old address as an alias, so any emails being sent to your original address will automatically bounce to the new one.

You will also still have the ability to sign into the Google suite of products like Drive, Maps, and YouTube using your old email address.

This new feature eliminates the old process of having to create an entirely new account, which can become cumbersome, because who wants to have to manage multiple email accounts?

Google does note that if you do change your Gmail address, you will not be able to create a new one for the next 12 months, nor can you delete the new one, so choose wisely.

