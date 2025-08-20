Subscribe
Technology

Made By Google 2025 Announces Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold & More

Published on August 20, 2025

Made By Google 2025

Google’s annual Made By Google event kicked off in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday (August 20), and there are plenty of exciting developments on deck as 2025 rolls on. This year’s Made By Google naturally put a spotlight on new smartphone devices and other technological advancements.

This year’s Made By Google kicked off with a rolling montage of celebrity figures such as Alex Cooper, The Jonas Brothers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lando Norris, A’Ja Wilson, and Stephen Curry, among others. Jimmy Fallon served as the MC for the event, cheekily remarking that he’s going to keep a hold on Google’s upcoming flagship device, which we’ll discuss in a moment.

Made By Google 2025

At the top of the event was the announcement of the Pixel 10, which Fallon used as part of the montage bit. This year’s Pixel improves on its impressive build with updated AI-powered features, improved power under the hood, and, for the first time, a third camera that boasts a telephoto lens for long-distance snaps. The Pixel 10, like its predecessor, the Pixel 9, will come in a standard version, a Pro version, and the larger Pro XL. The Pixel 10 starts for $799, the Pro at $999, and the Pro XL at $1199.

Made By Google 2025

Also in the new device lineup is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, improving upon the design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an improved hinge system, brighter display, and all the innovations one can expect from the Pixel lineup. The device’s starting price is $1799.

Made By Google 2025

Smartwatches are still very much a top item in the Google ecosystem, and the Pixel Watch 4 is a leap for the lineup. With a new inside and out redesign, the Watch 4 will also debut its Satellite Communications feature for emergency contact needs. The Watch 4’s 41 mm price is set at $349 for Wi-Fi, and $449 for LTE. For the 45 mm version, the prices are $399 for Wi-Fi and $499 for LTE.

Made By Google 2025

Source: Google / Google

For shoppers on a budget, Google also announced its Pixel Buds 2a, with seven hours of battery life and 24 hours of battery life in its charging case. The buds also come equipped with Gemini Live for AI-assisted needs. The price for the Pixel Buds 2a starts at $129.

Made By Google 2025

Speaking of Curry, he was recently brought on as Google’s “Performance Adviser,” adding his sports and tech know-how to what the brand hopes to achieve with its new products, including the Gemini AI platform.

To learn more about all the new devices announced at Made By Google today, click here. Watch the full presentation with Jimmy Fallon and Google exec Rick Osterloh below.

Photo: Google

