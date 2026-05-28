Apocalypse Now: Check Out The Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘X-Men ’97’

Source: YouTube / Marvel/Disney

In the last few years X-Men ’97 was one of the few bright spots that Disney+ had in their Marvel category as superhero fatigue hit the populace and interest in TV content for Marvel plummeted.

Still, fans loved the resurrected X-Men cartoon that they grew up with in the 90’s and knowing a hit when they see it, Disney+ is bringing back the beloved series for seconds this coming July and released a trailer for their upcoming season and what fans can expect. In the new trailer to season 2 of X-Men ’97, things pick up where season 1 left off as our favorite mutant superheroes are scattered through time with seemingly no way to get home.

Luckily there’s still a few mutants out there fighting the good fight and looking for a way to bring the X-Men back to the 90’s as everyone gears up to take on fan favorite mutant supervillain, Apocalypse. Not that corny Oscar Issac iteration from 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse (Lord, that was a horrible take on the character), but a dope one in cartoon form.

With Apocalypse looking to strike the X-Men at their most “vulnerable,” he looks to head to the 1990’s to take them out as they were just getting their feet wet in the superhero game. Hoping to stop this would-be massacre, Bishop is looking for a way to reunite the time-separated X-Men in the 90’s as well to ensure that Apocalypse fails and humanity is spared a dystopian future in which a purple colored authoritarian doesn’t rule over humanity with an iron fist.

We have an orange one.

Check out the new trailer to the second season of X-Men ’97 and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when this premiers on Disney+ on July 1st in the comments section below.