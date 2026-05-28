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'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' Coming To Switch 2

Boots On The Ground: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’ Arrives This October & Will Drop On The Nintendo Switch 2

Modern Warfare 4 will not be on the PS4 or Xbox One consoles, ending a run that first began in 2013 with Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Published on May 28, 2026
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  • Modern Warfare 4 continues the iconic franchise, set in a global conflict with North Korea
  • Multiplayer introduces new 'Ballistic Authority' mechanic for authentic gunplay and dynamic 'Kill Block' maps
  • DMZ extraction mode returns with more unpredictable combat scenarios for solo and squad play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

In life, these things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and a new Call of Duty game. Activision hit its timelines with a massive care package: a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Get ready, COD fans, specifically those of Modern Warfare, we officially go boots on the ground again on October 23, 2026, when Modern Warfare 4, developed by Infinity Ward, launches on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and for the first time, the Nintendo Switch 2, a product of the 10-year deal Activision inked with the house of Mario.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Also, for those who haven’t made the leap to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, Modern Warfare 4 will not be on the PS4 or Xbox One consoles, ending a run that first began in 2013 with Call of Duty: Ghosts.

With that out of the way, let’s get into this trailer, which teases another epic globetrotting spectacle that will see favorites like Captain Price and Ghost return as they try to thwart another global catastrophe.

The description of the game, per Activision, reads:

War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilize the world in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. A young squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive on the collapsing front lines, while half a world away a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him. As Price’s off-book mission collides with the forces behind the invasion, the war spreads beyond anyone’s control.

That’s not all that was announced. Activision also shared what players can expect from multiplayer while confirming DMZ is returning.

Here are the descriptions per a press release.

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Activision / Infinity Ward

Multiplayer delivers grounded, precise combat, built around fluid movement that provides greater control than ever before. Multiplayer introduces Ballistic Authority, a new weapons-first innovation that brings the most authentic Modern Warfare gunplay yet. Modern Warfare 4 will launch with 12 Core maps, spanning visually distinct locations around the world, plus Kill Block, a new and dynamic battleground that reconfigures its layout between rounds across more than 500 configurations.

The Return of DMZ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Activision / Infinity Ward

DMZ returns as the definitive Call of Duty extraction experience, dropping solo players and squads into a shifting combat zone where every deployment plays out differently. Additional details for DMZ will drop on June 7.

Modern Warfare 4’s trailer makes it look like we are going back to the action we loved in the single-player.

Consider us hyped.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Source: Activision / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

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