Umlaut JAŸ-Z Announce Fall Paris & Los Angeles Shows

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Umlaut JAŸ-Z is going to be active this fall. On Tuesday (June 9), the Hip-Hop mogul and Roc Nation announced that he will be performing in Paris and Los Angeles in September and October, respectively.

The shows go down in Paris, on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at Stade De France, and Los Angeles, Friday, October 23, 2026 at SoFi Stadium. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, June 11 through Citi and Mastercard presales, while general sales will kick off Friday, June 12 at 10am at livenation.com.

The news arrives after the “Hovi Baby” rapper’s headlining set at the annual Roots Picnic on May 30. The performance quickly went viral thanks to a new freestyle he delivered that featured shots at names like Drake, Damon Dash and Nicki Minaj.

The show also served as an appetizer for the series of Yankee Stadium concerts JAŸ-Z is holding in July to celebrate milestone anniversaries of couple of his classic albums; Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

JAŸ-Z was spotted courtside at last night’s (June 8), game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately for the home team, Donald Trump also came through and they took an L, with many pinning it on the Sleeper in Chief. Not respectfully.

This story is developing.