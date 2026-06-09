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Boosie Calls Himself & Webbie “The Best Duo Ever”

Boosie Calls Himself & Webbie “The Best Duo Ever”

Boosie Badazz recently sat down for an interview on Posted On the Corner With Incognito and DJ Misses.

Published on June 9, 2026
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Webbie Video Shoot
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Boosie Badazz recently sat down for an interview on Posted On the Corner With Incognito and DJ Misses.

He spoke about family, music, and a few topics that only Mr. Badazz could turn into a viral moment. The conversation kicked off Boosie proudly highlighting his son’s academic success, making it clear he’s happy with how he’s been raised.

“Not one B, I raised them right.” Badazz said, noting his son is bringing home straight A’s.

From there, the Wipe Me Down rapper shifted to music, where he reflected on his longtime collaboration with Webbie. Boosie didn’t hold back when ranking their legacy among Hip-Hop duos, calling them the best to ever do it.

“I feel like no duo ever better than me and Webbie.”

Boosie also weighed in on the latest Madden NFL cover, which features Quarterback Caleb Williams with painted nails. The Baton Rouge rapper expressed frustration with the decision, questioning the message being sent through a game played by millions of kids.

“I’m mad, I’m totally mad, I came up on Tecmo Bowl. I’d never thought I’d see this a day in my life, that a game would have a masculine man with his finger nails painted on the game that billions of little kids play. What are you trying to do?”

Check out the full interview below.

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