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Experts Believe Knicks Fans Will Name Their Kids After Players

Knicks Fans Will Be Naming Their Kids After Players?

Published on June 16, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The New York Knicks are officially the kings of the NBA as the team of destiny has finally brought the Larry O’Brien trophy to the Big Apple after a 53-year drought and made New York a city of champions again.

Now that Knicks fans can once again wear their orange and blue team colors with pride, experts believe that hardcore Knicks fanatics will be taking things a step further and begin naming their future children after some of the team’s players, as that’s just how sports fiends tend to roll when their team accomplishes historic feats.

According to the New York Times, baby-naming consultants believe that in the coming years, we can expect to see more kids being named after the Knicks 2026 Championship squad, and truth be told, they’re probably on the money, especially in New York. Jalen is low-key gender neutral, Josh is strong, and OG for parents that proudly put in that work in the streets, the possibilities are endless.

As people are known to name their children after their favorite celebrities and even fictional characters (lots of babies are named after Game of Thrones characters, for God’s sake), you can expect to see a lot of kindergartners named “Jalen” in the same class in about six years or so.

Per the New York Times:

“Jalen” has the potential to take off because many of the people associated with it have a positive reputation, and it has been widely exposed through the finals, Ms. Slagen said. (She added that she met a young Mr. Brunson when she was a manager of the University of Virginia’s men’s basketball team and his father, Rick Brunson, was the director of basketball operations.)

The name Jalen first became popular in the 1990s. Last year, 711 newborns were named Jalen, according to the Social Security Administration. But the name peaked in 2000, with 3,513 babies given the name, the agency’s naming database shows. That year, Jalen Rose helped the Indiana Pacers reach the N.B.A. finals for the first time in 25 years. Mr. Brunson, who was born in 1996, was named after Mr. Rose, who played with his father.

New York City is bound to have a gang of Jalen’s running around the city in the coming decades while states like Texas will be seeing a sh*tload of Donald’s plodding around. Just sayin’.

As a Knicks fan would you name any of your children after anyone on the team? Let us know in the comments section below.

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