Subscribe
Close
Chance The Rapper

Taylor Bennett Opens Up About Seeing Lyrical Lemonade’s Evolution

Taylor Bennett Opens Up About Seeing Lyrical Lemonade’s Evolution First-Hand

During Day 1 of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, Bennett caught up with Hip-Hop Wired and reflected on the early days of his career alongside festival founder Cole Bennett.

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2019 Urban One Honors - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Taylor Bennett has been a fixture in Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene for years, but he knows success is rarely achieved alone.

During Day 1 of Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, Bennett caught up with Hip-Hop Wired and reflected on the early days of his career alongside festival founder Cole Bennett. Looking back on how far both of them have come, the Chicago rapper recalled the first show they ever put together.

“I’ve known Cole [Bennet] since I was a kid, we put on our first show together in the Music Garage. In a room that held like 50 people, it was packed out, but this is f*cking crazy.”

The moment served as a full-circle reflection for Bennett, who has witnessed Lyrical Lemonade evolve from a grassroots platform into one of the most influential brands in Hip-Hop.

Taylor and his brother, Chance The Rapper, know a thing or two about longevity. Both artists have remained active and committed to their craft over the years. Chance returned with his latest solo album, STAR LINE, last year, marking a new chapter in his career following the mixed reviews to his 2019 project, The Big Day.

Meanwhile Taylor continues to build on his own momentum. The Chicago MC released his latest project, Time After Youth, last month, further showcasing his growth as an artist and storyteller.

Bennett also shared which Chicago artist have been in heavy rotation lately, naming Lil Mu, Adam Killa, himself, and, of course, his brother Chance The Rapper.

As Summer Smash continues to celebrate Chicago’s thriving music culture, Bennett’s story stands as a reminder of how far the city’s artists and the platforms supporting them have come.

Check out the full interview below.

Related Tags

Chance The Rapper chicago festival

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

FIFA Fever! Finest Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami On Social Media

Bossip
A smiling woman wearing a New York Knicks hat and a denim jacket stands in a crowd at what appears to be a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Bossip
UFC Freedom 250: Topuria v Gaethje

Biggest WTF Moments From Trump’s UFC White House Event

Cassius Life
Two men in business attire, one with a beard and the other with a mustache and goatee, looking directly at the camera.

Eric Trump Denies DMing Daniel Cormier About "Rigged" UFC White House Fights, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life
Trending
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Comments
Birthday Bash XXX
soulja boy  |  Written By Weso

Soulja Boy Sends Kai Cenat The Most Aggressive Streamer University Application Yet

Comments
OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake’s Crodie, Chubbs Presses Streamers For Filming The Boy In Turks And Caicos

Comments
Two men wearing red and camouflage clothing, one with a Yankees cap, posing together in a room with wooden paneling.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

JAŸ-Z & Eminem Will Reconnect On Rakim’s Upcoming Collab LP

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close