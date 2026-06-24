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Big Tigger Arrested On Battery & Cruelty To Children Charges

Big Tigger Arrested On Battery & Cruelty To Children Charges

Radio personality Big Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, was arrested last weekend on two charges and has bonded out.

Published on June 24, 2026
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Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common

Big Tigger was arrested last weekend in Georgia on battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children charges, and has already bonded out. The longtime radio personality was the center of controversy after his wife, Alicia Brown, seemed to allege instances of domestic violence in the couple’s home.

TMZ reports that Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested and placed in the Fulton County Jail last Saturday (June 20) on the aforementioned charges. It isn’t being reported whether those current charges are related to the video and images that Brown alleges took place in May, and seemingly suggested Big Tigger had a hand in it.

The outlet reported that Tigger was released after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000. This includes $9,000 connected to the battery charge and $1,000 connected to the cruelty to children charge.

Tigger has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Brown’s disturbing video, where she showed off injuries to her face and said in the clip that people should ask her husband how they happened.

When the news of the video first went wide, Tigger issued a statement that partly read, “I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”

Photo: Getty

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