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Insider Claims 'GTA 6' Physical Edition Arriving In December

‘GTA 6’ Reportedly Getting Physical Release In December

Two video game retailers will not be selling GTA 6 at launch.

Published on June 25, 2026
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  • GTA 6 will have a digital-only launch, with physical copies containing a download code instead of a disc.
  • Two retailers are refusing to sell GTA 6 due to their policy of only selling physical products with actual discs.
  • Despite the controversy, pre-orders for GTA 6 are strong and selling out quickly on platforms like Amazon.
Grand Theft Auto logo with collage of characters, vehicles, and settings from the game series.
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

GTA 6’s November 19 launch date is locked in, and preorders for the game are live, but there is plenty of hoopla surrounding what is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time.

When the preorder and price information for GTA 6 dropped, there were two major reactions: The game costing $80 for the standard edition and $100 for the ultimate edition. What also had gamers chirping was that they would be spending that much money on a video game that would not have a physical disc at launch.

It was later revealed that Rockstar Games would be launching with a physical case, but when you opened up the box, you wouldn’t be greeted by a game disc, but by a paper featuring a download code for the game.

As expected, many gamers were not feeling that way, while there were many who couldn’t care less. But, still, that’s very wild.

Well, according to insider Graczdari, who writes for Polish site PPE.pl, who initially claimed that GTA 6 would not launch with a physical release to prevent leaks as well as leaking the correct release dates for Oblivion: Remastered physical copies, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator, is now claiming that a physical version of GTA 6 will arrive in December.

Two Stores Will Not Be Selling GTA 6 At Launch

Rockstar Games’ decision to delay the physical release of GTA 6 as a security measure to prevent the game’s story from being spoiled has led two video game retailers to decline to sell it.

Video Games Plus, a retailer based in Canada, and Loot Box Gaming, an independent game retailer, have both announced they will not be selling the game, citing the lack of a physical release.

“For nearly 40 years, VGP has been committed to supporting physical media and preserving the value of physical game ownership,” reads a statement from VGP. “As part of that commitment, our company policy is that we do not carry physical products for video game consoles that contain only a digital download code. Based on the information currently available, the physical release of Grand Theft Auto 6 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be a code-in-box product. As a result, VGP will not be offering it for sale under our current company policy.”

“When we started LBG, it was out of a love for our favorite form of media, gaming, as-well as the preservation of said media,” Loot Box Gaming said. “If a product can’t honor the people who pay their hard-earned money to purchase it, then we have no business trying to sell it to our customers, whom we value above anything else.”

We are sure this won’t hurt Rockstar Games’ bottom line in the least bit, as preorders are moving and, at one point, were sold out on Amazon.

You can see more reactions below.

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