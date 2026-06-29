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Nike Pays Homage To JAŸ-Z With ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Air Force 1

Published on June 29, 2026
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Close-up of a white leather shoe with the "AIR" logo visible.
Source: @kodaklens / Instagram

The Nike Air Force 1 may be regarded as a “dad sneaker” by today’s generation (ya lil bastards!) but the silhouette is still a classic and whenever an exclusive colorway or iteration of the sneaker drops, heads take notice.

The latest ultra-exclusive friends-and-family Nike Air Force 1 was revealed by the good people over at Sneaker News, who captured images of the JAŸ-Z-inspired Air Force 1, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the iconic rapper’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. With Jay-Z already doing his own thing in New York City to celebrate the release of his classic record, Nike took it upon themselves to also celebrate the man who helped catapult their white-on-white Air Force 1 sneakers to must-have status in the late 90s. Seriously, there were times when the white-on-white Air Force 1s were hard to find during the summer months.

This particular pair, though, pays tribute to the legend himself, and the details will have sneaker heads wishing these would see a general release.

Per Sneaker News:

A first look at the upcoming release, which pays tribute to Jay-Z’s iconic 1996 debut album while quietly referencing one of the most coveted Air Force 1 collaborations ever produced. The all-white design appears to utilize the coveted 2001 Air Force 1 shape while focusing on a series of subtle storytelling details.

The most significant nod appears at the heel; the right shoe features the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records logo, immediately recalling the ultra-rare Roc-A-Fella Air Force 1 that has long stood as one of sneaker culture’s ultimate grails before it re-released in 2017. Opposite it sits the official Reasonable Doubt logo with 1996 underneath, tying the project directly to the album’s 30th anniversary. The Nike branding on the heel features the dots above the logo mirroring the distinctive graphic treatment found on the album cover.

These go hard.

Of course, these will more than likely remain a friends-and-family exclusive, but don’t be surprised if you see a pair or two up for sale on the secondary market for a grip.

Peep the “Reasonable Doubt” Nike Air Force 1s, and let us know if you’d like to see these joints get a general release in the comments section below.

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