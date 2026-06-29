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Twista Facing Prison Time After Alleged $440K Tax Debt

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

Published on June 29, 2026
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Twista In Concert - Chicago, IL
Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

The Chicago rapper pleaded not guilty in federal court after being charged with five counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes. The charges stem from tax years spanning 2019 through 2023.

According to court documents, Twista continued earning income from live performance, album sales, streaming royalties, and other business ventures during that time while allegedly failing to satisfy his federal tax obligations. 

Prosecutors also allege that the rapper was repeatedly notified by both the IRS and his personal accountants about his outstanding tax debt but failed to resolve the issue.

Court filings further claim that Twista entered into agreements with third-party companies to receive advances on future royalty payments. Prosecutors argue the arrangement was designed to keep those funds out the IRS’s reach.

During the same period, authorities allege Twista continued spending freely, including the purchase of four luxury vehicles, while his unpaid tax balance grew to more than $440,000.

If convicted on all five counts, Twista could face up to five years in federal prison. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 22.

This story is developing.

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