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Fat Joe Scores Court Win As Judge Sanctions Opposing Attorney

Fat Joe was sued by his former hype man, then fired back. Now, he just scored a key court win.

Published on June 29, 2026
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Fat Joe just picked up a significant victory in his ongoing legal battle. A federal judge has sanctioned the attorney representing his former hype man, calling out the lawyer’s conduct during the discovery process and ordering additional steps as the case moves forward.

As per Complex, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni sanctioned attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, after finding that his behavior during depositions was inappropriate. According to the ruling, the judge described Blackburn’s conduct as “shocking” and concluded it fell short of the professional standards expected in federal court.

The judge’s order requires Blackburn to cover the legal fees associated with a second deposition for Fat Joe, born Joseph Cartagena, after determining his conduct during the initial deposition warranted sanctions. The court also directed Blackburn to complete continuing legal education focused on professionalism and civility.

The ruling marks the latest development in a legal fight that has become increasingly contentious. The lawsuit stems from claims made by Dixon, who previously worked alongside Fat Joe. Dixon has accused the Bronx rapper of a wide range of misconduct, including allegations involving financial wrongdoing and sexual abuse. Fat Joe has vehemently denied every accusation, calling the claims completely false and part of an extortion attempt designed to damage his reputation.

Earlier this year, Fat Joe responded by filing his own lawsuit against Dixon and Blackburn, accusing them of defamation and alleging they knowingly spread fabricated claims through lawsuits, media appearances and social media in an effort to pressure him into a financial settlement. Fat Joe’s legal team has maintained that there is no evidence supporting Dixon’s allegations and has argued the accusations were made solely to tarnish the rapper’s name and career.

The latest ruling doesn’t resolve the underlying lawsuits, but it does represent a notable procedural win for Fat Joe as the litigation continues. By sanctioning opposing counsel and ordering a second deposition at Blackburn’s expense, the court sent a clear message that attorneys are expected to follow professional standards throughout the legal process.

With both sides still pursuing their respective claims, the broader legal battle is far from over. However, this latest decision gives Fat Joe momentum as he continues fighting back against allegations he has repeatedly insisted are baseless.

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