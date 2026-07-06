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Concordia University Launches Drake Course

Concordia University Launches Drake Course Exploring His Music, Legacy & OVO Empire

When people say Drake needs to be studied, they’re about to get their wish.

Published on July 6, 2026
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Source: Daniel LEAL / AFP / Daniel LEAL / AFP

When people say Drake needs to be studied, they’re about to get their wish.

Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman, a professor at Concordia University in Montreal, has announced a new course centered around the Toronto superstar’s career titled “Hip-Hop: Past/Present/Future – Drake: Media. Myth and Manhood.

According to Alsalman, the class exmaine Drizzy’s impact on Hip-Hop and pop culture, while also exploring how he built the OVO empire into one of music’s most influential brands. Students will also discuss the intersection of art, media, and capitalism, using Drake’s career as a case study for how modern artists shape culture beyond the music itself.

The professor plans to break down every era of The Boy’s catalog, from So Far Gone all the way through ICEMAN. Alsalman also brings a unique perspective to the course, revealing he’s been longtime friends with Drake’s in-house producer, Noah “40” Shebib.

Over the years, Narcy has interviewed 40 on several occasions, most recently for the cover story of Rolling Stone Middle East North Africa in 2025.

Teaching Hip-Hop in the classroom isn’t new for Alsalman either. He has previously taught courses examining the careers and cultural impact of both Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

Whether you’re a day-one Drake fan or one of his critics, this class will give students a deeper look at one of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures.

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