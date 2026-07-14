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Kai Cenat Fires Back At DDG With Diss Track

Kai Cenat Fires Back At DDG & Streamer University Haters With Diss Track

Kai Cenat is done entertaining the disses and is finally clapping back at everyone who had something to say about Streamer University.

Published on July 14, 2026
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Kai Cenat is done entertaining the disses and is finally clapping back at everyone who had something to say about Streamer University.

Fresh off his return to streaming, Kai wasted no time going viral. From dancing to Yung Miami’s new single “Spend Dat” to sparking multiple online feuds, the content creator has been everywhere.

One of the biggest talking points has been Streamer University, with several creators taking issue with not receiving an invite. Instead of letting the jokes slide, Kai decided to address in one shot.

Soulja Boy was one of the loudest critics after learning he wasn’t invited. The Crank Dat rapper even pulled up to the Streamer University auditions at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, but was ultimately asked to leave.

Draco wasn’t alone, either, DDG, FunnyMike, and Rakai have all voiced their frustration over being left off the guest list.

DDG even took things a step further by dropping a diss track aimed at Kai over Drake’s “Janice STFU” beat. Kai wasn’t about to let it slide, responding with his own diss track titled, “EBK,” where he clowned over fumbling India Love.

“I ain’t forget DooDooGarbage, he lost India doing some nonsense. Lookin’ for love, n*gga this ain’t Love Island/Streamer U got that boy feelin’ nauseous.”

Before releasing, “EBK,” Kai gave DDG one last warning during a livestream.

“Forty-eight hours for the videos to go down, or it’s gonna get bad.”

Those 48 hours came and went, and the Pontiac rapper stood on business by leaving the diss online. Streamer University is already stirring up drama before it even began.

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DDG diss record kai cenat

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