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2 Texas Teens Arrested Over Drowning Death Of Daniel Erving

2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Drowning Death Of Daniel Erving

Daniel Erving's body was found on April 17 at Lake Ray Hubbard after going to the Dallas area lake with two friends.

Published on July 15, 2026
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A smiling young Black man wearing a navy blue shirt against a blue background.

The family of Daniel Erving is seeking justice after the 18-year-old’s body was discovered in a Dallas-area lake in April. Daniel Erving and two friends were together at the lake, but it was later revealed that the friends fled the scene after Erving drowned.

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, the family of Daniel Erving held a press conference in the wake of the July 9 arrest of a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old. The older teen told police that he picked up Erving and the other teen on April 13 to go fishing and swimming at Lake Ray Hubbard.

The trio jumped off a railroad bridge into the lake, but Erving didn’t survive the jump. As seen in the affidavit, the older suspect told police that he and the other teen threw Erving’s clothes into trees near the bridge and tossed his cellphone out of a moving vehicle. The older teen also told police he deleted all communication from his phone with Erving.

Tameca Erving, the mother of Daniel Erving, appeared at two news conferences this week flanked by her family and legal team, including attorney Benjamin Crump. In an emotional address, Erving spoke to the media throng while addressing the major loss.

“Our family has gone through so much the past three months, waiting for the justice system to provide justice,” Erving said. “I want justice for Daniel.”

Erving then questioned the actions of the teens, especially if there was no foul play.

“If you are not guilty of a crime, why would you throw away his clothes and delete messages, and not even call his mother?” Erving asked. 

The 19-year-old and 16-year-old suspects are charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony in the state. The family believes that the teens know more about what happened to Erving and remains relentless in their quest for answers.

Photo: Rowlett Police Department

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Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment texas

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