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Money Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

Money Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg got into a heated argument during their show, hurling insults at each other over a discussion about investments.

Published on July 15, 2026
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Listeners for The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show on Tuesday (July 14) were shocked as a debate over investments turned into a heated argument betwwen Ebro and Peter Rosenberg, with Ebro calling Rosenberg “b—h, a “hoe,” and a “p—y” at the most explosive juncture of the debate. 

On the episode aptly titled “And THIS Is Why You Don’t Talk Money In the Workplace,” the hosts were discussing Charlamagne Tha God’s viral sit-down discussion with Akademiks. At the 32-minute mark of the show, Rosenberg expressed surprise at Charlamagne’s involvement with Roc Nation during their bid to build a casino in Times Square.

“Being invited if you have money…being invited to make an investment in things is something that people with money do. Doesn’t mean that you’re necessarily in with a particular person because you made an investment,” Ebro stated.

“If I make a legitimate investment in something and I put my money up and there’s documents signed, I say what the f-ck I want to say. You know what I’m saying? It’s my money, I can say what the f-ck I want to say,” Ebro added, maintaining that he’s done investments with people he doesn’t agree with.

“It’s not typically a topic that I feel sensitive about, honestly. But it was the way you worded it sounded nuts, bro,” Rosenberg replied, reiterating that the issue was in how Ebro worded his critiques about his view of his co-host not investing.

The argument died down, while some listeners took to social media to poke fun at both hosts, with a few claiming it was a faked argument to boost ratings. Drake even took notice, adding an eyes emoji to another post of the confrontation.

Rosenberg made light of the situation in a post on X, formerly Twitter, using a now-viral trend of making a Netflix
documentary about the argument.

Watch the entire episode above.

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