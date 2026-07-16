Subscribe
Close
Culture

Carry It On: Introducing The Assata Shakur Archives Project

Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: We Still Carry It On In Your Name

On what would have been Assata Shakur’s 79th birthday, the Assata Shakur Memorial Committee launches a new digital archive to honor the legendary freedom fighter.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Assortment of framed artwork, photographs, and memorabilia displayed on a table, including images of a woman and various cultural symbols.
Source: Laylah Barrayn / Assata Shakur Archives Project

Today would have been Assata Shakur’s 79th birthday. Although the legendary freedom fighter joined the ancestors on Sept. 25, 2025, her memory, legacy, and impact are still here to remind us that the work is not done and that we have so much more to accomplish. 

If you had been in the room at the Riverside Church in New York on May 30 as we celebrated the life of Assata the mother, Assata the grandmother, Assata the activist, Assata the freedom fighter, Assata the author, Assata the Black Panther, and Assata the political target, you would understand that “Carry It On” is not just a phrase from a poem or a refrain heard often throughout the service; it is a mantra and a mandate that we keep pushing, keep remembering, keep preserving, and keep fighting. 

The best way to do all of those things in Assata’s name is to remember her and her work, and the Assata Shakur Archives Project seeks to do just that 

Members of the Assata Shakur Memorial Committee and her family are launching a call for artifacts to help establish the Assata Shakur Archives Project. Those who support the project are asked to join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #AssataLives. 

The Assata Shakur Memorial Committee said in a statement, “The Assata Shakur Archives is a project dedicated to gathering, preserving, curating and sharing the digital and physical archives of activist, artist, mother, grandmother, poet, writer, revolutionary freedom fighter Assata Shakur.

“We are creating a living memorial to document the life of Assata Shakur with the aim of remembering and preserving her legacy–and our own.”

Assata Olugbala Shakur was an activist, mother, grandmother, artist, writer, freedom fighter, and member of the Black Panther Party, the Republic of New Afrika, and the Black Liberation Army, who joined the ranks of the many freedom fighters targeted by the U.S. government’s illegal COINTELPRO (Counter-Intelligence Program). 

On Nov. 2, 1979, with the help of committed comrades, she escaped from prison and was later granted political asylum in Cuba.

She wrote her book, Assata, An Autobiography, in 1987. The book is still in print, has been translated into many languages, and is taught in high schools, colleges, and universities throughout the world.

The committee asks that, on July 16, 2026, you follow the hashtag #AssataLives to witness and share artifacts that illuminate the powerful and amazing work spanning nearly eight decades of liberatory love and freedom-fighting.

This project comes two months after the historic Carry it On Assata Shakur Memorial at New York City’s Riverside Church. After the celebration of life, several members of the memorial host committee reconvened to build a public, permanent space of remembrance, honoring, storytelling, and truth-affirmation. 

Our ancestors and their stories belong to us. 

“More than anything, Assata belonged to her people. She taught us to refuse and reject erasure, to continue the work, and to always tell our own history. This project is one of the many ways we will ‘carry it on’,” the committee said in a statement.

Assata Lives, and Assata is always welcome here. 

Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: We Still Carry It On In Your Name was originally published on newsone.com

Related Tags

assata shakur birthday

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 2

Nice Try, Trolls: Brandy Explains Why She Vocal Bible Blasted Body Shamers, Classily Confirms She 'Didn't Appreciate That'

Bossip
A golden trophy representing the FIFA World Cup sits inside a Louis Vuitton-branded travel case on a grassy field, with a stadium visible in the background.

Louis Vuitton Gives The 2026 World Cup Trophy Trunk A Luxurious Upgrade

Cassius Life
San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Cassius Life
Three women in glamorous attire: a woman with wavy brown hair wearing a black one-shoulder top, a woman with braided hair wearing a black suit, and a woman with blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket.

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On

Bossip
Trending
LANVIN LAB BY FUTURE
7 Items
Future  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Future’s New Album ‘The Real Me’

Comments
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.
8 Items
Music  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium, Social Media Reacts

Comments
Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
2 Items
Music  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In $40M Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Houston Chronicle
jay-z  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Comments
Trending
President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida
18 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Comments
Kanye West on Drink Champs
kanye west  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Comments
A man with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace, looking directly at the camera.
15 Items
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Infamous Twitter Star @Son_ImSleep Allegedly Shot & Killed In Florida

Comments
DJ Kay Slay Birthday Smash Out Hosted by Buffie the Body
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

Comments
36th NATO Summit in Ankara
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close