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Poker Pro Jared Griener Allegedly Hogtied & Robbed In Vegas

Poker Pro Jared Griener Allegedly Hogtied & Robbed In Vegas

Poker pro Jared Griener says that after winning big in Las Vegas, thieves broke into his rental property, hogtied and robbed him.

Published on July 16, 2026
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A man with a beard wearing a "Chip Leader" t-shirt sitting at a table with poker chips.

Jared Griener, a professional poker player based in California by way of Utah, was a recent winner at the World Series of Poker with a five-figure haul. After cashing out, Jared Griener claims that thieves were awaiting him at his rental property and relieved him of his winnings.

Taking to X, Jared Griener shared his account of the incident, along with a screenshot.

The caption of the post reads as follows:

Last after busting the closer I collected payouts from the summer and drove back to my Airbnb. When I walked In the front door two men were there waiting, immediately tackled me to the ground and tied me up and took my backpack with my entire roll in it. What the f*ck!!!!

Griener continued telling his account in a thread.

“I was hog tied and stuck there for a while trying to escape and finally got out and ran out of the house to a neighbor to call 911. Luckily I am physically unharmed. This was the most terrifying and traumatic experience of my life. All my $ is gone,” said Griener.

He added, “These people knew the door code to my Airbnb, they were waiting for me inside and video surveillance from neighbors showed they arrived at the Airbnb 10 minutes before me.”

When asked how he escaped, Griener said it took him 15 minutes to get free from the bondage. There were skeptics in the thread questioning the validity of Griener’s account, including one poker writer who ran an interrogation-style blitz of questions.

Griener followed up with another tweet, sharing more of the details of the alleged incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by Las Vegas detectives.

Photo: @jaredgriener / Instagram

Related Tags

gambling Las Vegas robbery

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