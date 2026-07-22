Subscribe
Close
Gaming

Victor Wembanyama & Caitlin Clark Cover 'NBA 2K27'

Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark & Derrick Rose Are Your ‘NBA 2K27’ Cover Athletes

With the announcement of the covers, 2K has also revealed the game is now available for pre-order for PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC, and to wishlist on Nintendo Switch 2.

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Victor Wembanyama, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, graces the standard edition cover.
  • Caitlin Clark, rising WNBA star, is the Deluxe Edition cover athlete, expanding women's basketball representation.
  • Derrick Rose, former MVP, returns to the cover on the limited Ultra Edition, inspiring young athletes.
Three basketball players in action poses on NBA 2K27 video game covers: a player in a blue jersey, a player in an Indiana jersey, and a player in a Bulls jersey.
2K / Visual Concepts

It looks like the “leaks” were true: Victor Wembanyama will grace the cover of NBA 2K27, and Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose will join him on separate editions of the game.

A basketball player wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "Ledger" on it, standing in front of a large "2K27" logo against a blue and red background.
2K / Visual Concepts

Today, 2K officially confirmed that Victor Wembanyama will be on the cover of the Standard Edition of NBA 2K27, capping off a stellar year for the San Antonio Spurs big, where he fell short of capturing an NBA title, losing to the New York Knicks in five games.

Still, he has nothing to hang his head about because he was also named unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, a first for the NBA.

A basketball player wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey standing on a basketball court under bright lights.
2K / Visual Concepts

Speaking on landing the cover, Weanyama said, “When you’re truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn’t stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up; it’s always open whether you’re in Paris or SanAntonio. It’s how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7.”

He continued, “To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that’s a dream come true for me.”

Caitlin Clarke Is Your Deluxe Edition Cover Athlete

A basketball player wearing an Indiana jersey with the number 22 holds a basketball in a dramatic pose against a fiery orange background with the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition logo.
2K / Visual Concepts

Caitlin Clark, love her or hate her, has brought a new level of attention to the WNBA and is living up to the predictions that she would be one of the league’s biggest stars from the moment she suited up for the Indiana Fever.

Clark, who easily won the 2024 Kia Rookie of the Year award and is a three-time WNBA All-Star, spoke on being an NBA 2K27 cover athlete on this year’s Deluxe Edition.

A basketball player wearing an Indiana jersey with the number 22 and the Salesforce logo, standing on a basketball court with a game clock showing 4:27.
2K / Visual Concepts

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world,” said Clark. “To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Clark joins Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese in the growing list of WNBA talent to be featured on the game’s cover.

Derrick Rose Is NBA 2K27’s Ultra Edition Cover Athlete

A basketball player wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey with the number 1 on it, making an intense facial expression.
2K / Visual Concepts

Finally, there is always an NBA legend in the mix, and this year it’s none other than Derrick Rose, who is on the limited Ultra Edition of NBA 2K27.

A basketball player wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey stands on a basketball court with scoreboard displays in the background.
2K / Visual Concepts

For Rose, it won’t be the first time he is on the cover of an NBA 2K game; he was on the cover of NBA 2K13.

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” said Ultra Edition cover athlete Derrick Rose. “During my journey, there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

NBA 2K27 Pre-Order & Pricing Information

With the announcement of the covers, 2K has also revealed the game is now available for pre-order for PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC, and to wishlist on Nintendo Switch 2.

Standard Edition – $69.99: Featuring Victor Wembanyama, the Standard Edition launches September 4, 2026, and will be available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.Standard Edition.

Deluxe Edition – $99.99: Headlined by Caitlin Clark and available on PS5, XBOX SeriesX|S, and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Victor Wembanyama Jersey, Caitlin Clark Jersey, and a 2HR 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)); and MyTEAM content (Full ’27: Series 1Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x ’27: Series 1 Packs, and a 2HR2XP Coin (MyTEAM)). Includes Early Access starting on August 28, 2026, up to one week before worldwide release.

Ultra Edition – $149.99 (Limited availability through September 6, 2026): Celebrating Derrick Rose, the Ultra Edition is available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC. Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 ProPass, and the Summer Season Pass Pro Pass Bundle (Seasons 7–9 Pro Pass, releasing in Summer 2027); Rose’s Oversized Hoodie in MyCAREER; Premium SKU MyTEAM Player Cards, which include a guaranteed 98 OVR card (December 2026)and a guaranteed Invincible card (May 2027). NBA 2K26 players who pre-order NBA2K27 Ultra Edition on the same platform will receive a 10% discount****. Includes Early Access beginning August 28, 2026.

Congrats to this year’s cover athletes.

You can see what the e-streets are saying about the new cover athletes below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming NBA 2K video games

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Claims New Evidence Proves NFL Star Orchestrated Assault

Cassius Life
ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-CRIME

A Timeline Of The Rise And Fall Of Andrew & Tristan Tate

Cassius Life
BET Awards 2025 - Press Room

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Bossip
ESSENCE Black Women In Music Luncheon

Kandi Burruss, Chloe Bailey & More Celebs Serve Sizzling 'Legs And Hips And Body' Baring Looks At The 2026 Lucien Carnival

Bossip
Trending
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".
8 Items
rick ross  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Comments
Houston Chronicle
jay-z  |  Written By Weso

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Comments
Two men, one wearing a blue jacket and headphones, the other wearing a white shirt and necklace, in what appears to be a recording studio or radio station.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud

Comments
Trending
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By Sammy Approved

Black Celebrities Who Have Supported Donald Trump

Comments
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

Comments
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye
Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Comments
Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew
Travis Scott  |  Written By O Mazariego

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Comments
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kendrick Lamar  |  Written By Weso

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close