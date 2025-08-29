Subscribe
Games

‘NBA 2K26’ Recognizes The Ladies Got Next With MyTEAM, But There Is Still One Thing Missing

Published on August 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Wang Talks WNBA Inclusion In 'NBA 2K26's MyTEAM

Source: 2K Sports / Visual Concepts / NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 is introducing numerous new features and upgrades. Still, one of them, the addition of WNBA players to MyTEAM, was a long time coming and signals that the popular video game franchise recognizes the ladies have next, but there is still room for improvement.

Ahead of NBA 2K26 launching into early access for owners of the Superstar, and Leave No Doubt Edtions of the game, HHW Gaming spoke with Gameplay Director for Visual Concepts, Mike Wang, at NBA 2K Community Day in San Francisco about what’s new in the video game, including the edition of WNBA players into the MyTEAM mode pairing them for the first time int eh video game with their NBA counterparts adding a new element to gameplay.

They Didn’t Want To Toss WNBA Players Into The Mode Like A Skin

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM

Source: 2K Sports / Visual Concepts / NBA 2K26

Related Stories

We specifically zeroed in on that feature, asking Wang why NBA 2K26 was the perfect vessel to make that move, given that the WNBA has been a playable part of the NBA 2K franchise since its introduction in NBA 2K20 back in 2019.

“It’s something that we’ve wanted also another multi-year project to get them to the game, but we went through it properly. We didn’t want to just toss them in as a skin,” Wang tells HHW Gaming.

“We wanted them to play authentically and trying to figure out and talk through the theoretical of what it would be like to have WNBA players and NBA players on the court playing competitively together. No one really knows the answer to that. So we were wrestling with how that should look and how it should play. And I think we came to a good spot with my team and it’s a great addition. It’s going to be a lot of fun to play with W players.”

The Ladies Who Pick Up The Sticks Competitively Are Still Being Swatted At The Rim

NBA 2K26 The City

Source: Visual Concepts / 2K / NBA 2K26

The inclusion of WNBA players in MyTEAM is a welcome addition and will undoubtedly be a hit among female gamers. However, there is still one glaring omission: ladies cannot create builds like male players to use in the recently unveiled new version of The City or MyCAREER.

We asked Wang if the addition of WNBA players in MyTEAM is a stepping stone towards female NBA 2K builds becoming a reality. He kept his answer short and sweet, telling us, “We’ll see,” and that “It’s definitely something we’ve been talking about,” which means it is on Wang and NBA 2K developer’s radars.

It is something the 2K Community definitely wants, one post on the NBA 2K reddit reads:

As a female gamer and basketball fan, I would love to see more full representation of women in MyCareer, especially the ability to create a female MyPlayer who can experience everything the male characters can. That means access to Park, Rec, Pro-Am, City activities, and all the core MyCareer events without limitations.

I also think it would be awesome if when we choose a female MyPlayer, it could automatically sync into a full WNBA storyline and path, just like the NBA path does for male characters. Representation matters, and there are so many of us female gamers out here who would love to see this kind of inclusion. Girl basketball players can do just as much, if not more, than the guys, and it’s time the game fully reflected that.

Now, we can’t deny that there has been progress, but we hope Mike Wang and his team continue to push the NBA 2K franchise forward as the WNBA gains more popularity and its fan base continues to grow.

1. NBA 2K26 The W

NBA 2K26 The W Source:NBA 2K26 / The W

NBA 2K26 The W 2k sports,visual concepts,nba 2k26

2. NBA 2K26 The W

NBA 2K26 The W Source:NBA 2K26 / The W

NBA 2K26 The W 2k sports,visual concepts,nba 2k26

3. NBA 2K26 MyTEAM

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Source:NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM 2k sports,visual concepts,nba 2k26

4. NBA 2K26 MyTEAM

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Source:NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM 2k sports,visual concepts,nba 2k26

5. NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Source:NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 carmelo anthony,angel reese,shai gilgeous-alexander,nba 2k26

6. NBA 2K26 MyTEAM

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Source:NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM 2k sports,visual concepts,nba 2k26

More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close