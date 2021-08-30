HHW Gaming: Past Meets Present In New ‘NBA 2K22’ Gameplay Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost time to hit the virtual NBA hardwood again.

Monday (Aug.30), Visual Concepts and 2K delivered the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22. In the nearly 2-minute clip, the past meets present as today’s current NBA superstars *in our best Walt Clyde Frazier voice* dish n swish, make electric plays, and punish the rim with earth-shaking dunks.

The trailer shows off some new animations that NBA 2K players can look forward to. For example, we see Joel Embiid diving into the stands for a loose ball, Trae Young sitting in the lap of a fan after knocking down a 3-point bomb, or new Los Angeles Laker Carmelo Anthony going all out for a pass from his buddy LeBron James.

We also get to see the ladies of the WNBA, specifically, Candace Parker get busy on the court. This latest trailer follows the NBA 2K22’s latest courtside report that announced the newest features coming to The W game mode that allowed players to take their created player on a journey to becoming a WNBA superstar.

Leading up to the game’s launch, 2K will continue to release courtside reports detailing other new gameplay features fans of the popular basketball video game franchise can look forward to. Keep it lock on Hip-Hop Wired as we will continue to share that information with you as it drops.

NBA 2K22 launches on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K22