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'NBA 2K27' New Gameplay Trailer Sparks Mixed Reactions

‘NBA 2K27’s Gameplay Showcases Recent Player Movement & Virtual On-Court Action

The latest NBA 2K27 trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming season's action in the Association.

Published on July 28, 2026
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  • In the new trailer, we see superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, and Ja Morant on their new teams.
  • Gamers are a mixed bag emotions, reacting both negatively and positively to the new trailer.
'NBA 2K27' New Gameplay Trailer Sparks Mixed Reactions
2K / Visual Concepts / NBA 2K27

Do you smell that? It’s almost time to hit the virtual hardwood, and like clockwork, we got a new gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27.

Damn, it feels like it was just days ago the New York Knicks ended their ridiculously long NBA championship drought, and now it’s almost time for us to press start on NBA 2K27.

Like Madden NFL and other annual sports simulation video games for good and, in some cases, worse, NBA 2K has become tradition, but will this year’s edition of the game offer its hardcore fanbase something new worth salivating over? That remains to be seen until we can get hands-on with NBA 2K27.

What We Learn From The NBA 2K27 Gameplay Trailer

With that said, following the announcement of 2K27’s cover athletes, Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose, we got a new gameplay trailer that, like previous ones before it, manages to capture the on-court action in video game format while showing off the basketball video game’s impressive player models.

In the new trailer, we see superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, and Ja Morant on their new teams.

We also see Anthony Edwards, but is his face scan up to par with the rest of his NBA brethren? According to this gamer, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The women of the WNBA also look drastically better as the folks at Visual Concepts continue to step up their game when bringing the ladies of the W into the video game.

Oh, and we can’t forget tons of new animations.

Per 2K there are the key moments from the trailer:

  • Wembanyama’s playoff celebration moment that landed on the NBA 2K27 cover
  • Lebron James’ iconic pregame chalk ritual as a Philadelphia 76er
  • Caitlin Clark in her signature Caitlin 1 shoe
  • Jalen Brunson’s celebratory pose
  • Paige Bueckers showing off playmaking passing
  • On-court chemistry between Minnesota Timberwolves guards LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up for the Miami Heat
  • Minnesota Lynx’s Olivia Miles starring at her hand after a tough layup
  • Derrick Rose’s game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s The Typical NBA 2K Trailer

So basically, it’s an NBA 2K trailer that continues to live up to the standard we have come to expect becuase if it’s one thing we are always gonna get, it’s a great trailer to help get us hype for a game we get every year at the same time.

Along with the trailer, 2K announced that it will, for the first time in the franchise, have a Preseason Breakdown: NBA 2K27 Game Reveal stream on August 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Fans can expect to see the most anticipated innovations, features, and enhancements coming to the game.

We also got a sneak peek at community-driven features and updates across game modes and gameplay enhancements.

NBA 2K27 officially launches on PS5, PS5 Pro, XBOX Series S | X, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4.

You can see reactions to the gameplay trailer below.

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2K HHW Gaming nba NBA 2K video games

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