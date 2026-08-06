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Rockstar Games & Netflix To Premiere 'Grand Theft Auto VI'

Rockstar Games & Netflix To Premiere ‘Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look’ Later This August

Gamers are still hoping Sony releases a physical disc of the game though...

Published on August 6, 2026
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Two people, a man and a woman, in casual clothing standing in front of a gas station at sunset. The text "Grand Theft Auto" and "An Extended Look" is visible.
Source: Netflix / Rockstar Games

In just a few short months, gamers will finally get the chance to once again immerse themselves in a digital world of sex, drugs and violence when Grand Theft Auto VI finally drops on Nov. 19. Although the game doesn’t need any hype or promotion to move units, Rockstar Games and Netflix are collaborating to do just that.

On Aug. 27, Netflix will premiere Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, which will delve into the highly anticipated game that’s been 13 years in the making. Viewers can learn more about what they can expect from the game that promises to be the reason that you’ll see fewer people outside this coming holiday season. With an estimated $260 million in digital pre-sales already, GTAVI is projected to rake in billions by the time release day comes around, so expect the streets to be a bit quieter come November and December.

Knowing that this is the case, Rockstar Games and Netflix are getting together to give gamers even more reason to get excited about the game with their extended look of the game.

“Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we’re honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first,” says Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series, in a statement. “It’s a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience.” 

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. ET. Will you be tuning in, or do you want to go into the game fresh? Let us know in the comments section below.

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