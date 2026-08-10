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Did Drake Take A Shot At Lil Yachty?

Drake’s “I Hate Boats” Comment Has Fans Questioning Lil Yachty Relationship

Rumors are swirling that Drake and Lil Yachty may be at a crossroads.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Rumors are swirling that Drake and Lil Yachty may be at a crossroads.

The two rappers were frequently spotted together in 2022, with Yachty reportedly playing a hands-on role in Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss. Boat even made an appearance on the project, providing ad-libs on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

An alleged reference track for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’” also surfaced online, featuring Yachty’s vocals.

Since that era, however, we haven’t seen much of the two rappers together. During a recent stream, Drizzy talked about celebrating Stake’s 10-year anniversary by hitting the water, suggesting they should be “on a yacht… even though I hate boats.”

Interesting choice of words considering Yachty’s nickname is “Boat.” Now, this could simply be an innocent comment being taken out of context, or it could be another subliminal shot, something Aubrey is no stranger to.

DJ Akademiks even reacted to the comment, seemingly in disbelief while hoping the Boy wasn’t taking a shot at the Atlanta rapper.

“That wasn’t a sneak diss at Yachty, right? This n***a said, ‘Might be on a yacht, even though I hate boats.’ Nah, nah, nah. That can’t be a diss at Yachty. No, no, no, no, no, no.”

Drake has not confirmed if this was a shot at Lil Yachty or simply a harmless comment about boats.

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