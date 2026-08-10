Dame Dash Calls Out ‘The Breakfast Club’ For Only Reporting His L’s

Dame Dash has a bone to pick with The Breakfast Club, and this time he believes the popular morning show is a little too invested in documenting his losses.

As per XXL Magazine, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder recently called out The Breakfast Club and specifically Loren LoRosa after she reported on the latest development in his ongoing bankruptcy case. According to the report, a bankruptcy trustee filed court documents seeking permission to sell Dash’s “life rights,” which could potentially include the rights to his life story, voice, image, likeness, biography and other identifying characteristics.

Dame apparently saw the coverage and wasn’t thrilled with what he believes has become a pattern. “They said they won’t let me go bankrupt. They don’t believe it,” Dash said in a social media clip. “No one reported that. But what The Breakfast Club did report was when I asked my daughter for some money, and now they’re reporting whatever bulls**t is going with bankruptcy.”

He continued, “I just feel like y’all make it too obvious. Why don’t you ever talk about any of the good stuff? Are you guys trying to line me up? Are you guys trying to amplify a narrative?” Dash then directed his frustration toward LoRosa.

“Am I broke or am I not broke?” he asked. “Bad people are always going to try to make good people look like they’re not doing the right thing. But why are you the voice of everything bad and nothing good, Loren? You’re a Black woman,” Dame continued. “Why would you want to amplify bad stuff for Black people but not amplify anything good for this Black man?”

He later described the coverage as “a case study on stupidity, or alleged Devil worship,” before reminding everyone that, regardless of the headlines, he is still working. “Either way, I’m hustling,” Dame said while promoting his BET project OG Stories.

For some additional context, LoRosa isn’t exactly known for throwing random rumors on the air and calling it news. The entertainment reporter and senior news producer built years of experience before becoming a regular presence on The Breakfast Club, including previous work with TMZ, FOX and BET. Her “Latest With Loren” segments have become known for taking viral entertainment stories several steps past the social media headline and digging into court documents, statements and other reporting whenever they are available.

LoRosa also responded to Dame’s criticism, making it clear that she has nothing personally against him and that she reported the bankruptcy development because it was a newsworthy story her audience would be interested in. Of course, Dame’s complicated relationship with The Breakfast Club goes back much further than this latest exchange.

Dash has made several memorable appearances on the show over the years, including his now-legendary 2015 interview where he challenged DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God over everything from employment and ownership to what it means to be a “boss.” The conversation quickly became one of the most quoted interviews in Breakfast Club history.

Nearly a decade later, Dame returned to the studio in September 2025 for an interview that somehow managed to be even more chaotic. During that appearance, Dash pushed back against reports about his finances and insisted the public perception of him being broke did not reflect the businesses and intellectual property he claimed to control. Things really went left when he announced that he had been made temporary chairman of REVOLT and suggested he was ultimately on his way toward acquiring the media company.

The Breakfast Club subsequently did some reporting of its own. LoRosa contacted REVOLT directly, and a representative for the company denied Dame was its chairman or that there was an acquisition path in place. REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels later publicly disputed Dash’s claims as well.

Naturally, that only created another round of friction between Dame and the show. Now, with his bankruptcy proceedings continuing to generate headlines, Dash seems convinced The Breakfast Club has become far more interested in covering his L’s than whatever wins he believes he is putting on the board.

Whether Loren and company agree with that assessment is another story entirely.