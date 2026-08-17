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Yung Miami Responds To Tyla Denying “Chanel” Claims, “I Moved On”

Yung Miami is putting the drama surrounding her version of the “Chanel” song behind her.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Yung Miami is putting the drama surrounding her version of the “Chanel” song behind her.

The Florida rapper previously claimed she played a room full of people her “Take Me To Chanel” song, with Tyla reportedly among those in attendance. Months later, Tyla released her own song title “Chanel,” featuring a similar concept and hook.

That prompted Caresha to speak out, suggesting the song was inspired by the record she previously played for Tyla.

“This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl.”

However, Tyla denied taking the  concept during a recent interview. The South African singer explained that Miami played several songs that night, but she wasn’t thinking about the snippet when she later made her “Chanel” song.

“It’s funny because… When I saw [Miami’s] tweet, I was like, ‘I think this is about me,’” she expressed. “I remember we were in this room… [Miami] played, like, 20 songs. Months later, [a writer] sent me ‘Chanel.’ So she already made the vibes and the concept. She’s like, ‘Do you like this song?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And it’s so long after. I’m not thinking about that. But I get it, because it’s happened to me before where I felt like, ‘Damn, I played this for someone. Why does this sound similar to my song?’ That kind of happens. So I get her. But no, that’s weird. I would never do that. Girl, do you think I’m trying to ruin my career?”

Now, Miami appears to be leaving the situation in the past. She revealed that she and Tyla never spoke after the incident and that she’s moved on from it.

“I never spoke to her after that. We’ve never spoken at all. The situation was what the situation was, and that’s just what is was. I moved on.”

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