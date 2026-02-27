Subscribe
Yung Miami's Dating Preferences Spark Social Media Slander

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

Yung Miami's dating preferences are causing quite a stir on social media.

Published on February 27, 2026
Summer Jam 97
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Yung Miami

Yung Miami is letting the world know her next man has to be all about God and his coin.

The City Girls member is back, musically, and is out promoting her latest single, “News Flash,” and recently checked in with UPROXX’s Jeremy Hecht for the Sound Check web series.

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, already has 2 children and is back on the market after famously dating disgraced and currently incarcerated Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs for 2 years, touched on what the next man who tries to shoot their shot has to have around the 3-minute mark of the interview.

She told the host that right now she is “just living” and “having fun” regarding her current dating, while adding that her next man will have to “have coin.”

“I need someone that’s, you know, God-fearing, that’s [religious], that believes in God,” Yung Miami told Hecht.

She also added that her next boo-thang will have to “make at least $100 million.”

When Hecht joked that her preferences would greatly reduce the number of possible suitors in her DMs, the rapper/media personality responded, “That’s good. Narrow ’em down, God. Thank ya.”

Social Media Weighs In On Yung Miami’s Dating Preferences

As expected, Yung Miami’s comments are causing quite a stir on social media. In response to her dating requirements, one person wrote, “No man with $100 million will date a hœ like her.”

The “Tea Time” crafter saw the shade and clapped back, writing, “Check the score.”

There’s nothing wrong with knowing what you want in a partner.

You can see more reactions below.

