Subscribe
Close
pharrell williams

Quavo And Pharrell Take A Random Side Quest To Disneyland

Quavo And Pharrell pulled up to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two men wearing Mickey Mouse ear hats standing in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.
Source: @Quavo / Instagram

Quavo and Pharrell pulled up to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.

Living their best lives would be an understatement. The unexpected link-up quickly went viral, not only because of how random the side quest was, but because Pharrell was spotted rocking a pair of unreleased Adidas.

The two hitmakers have also been spending time together in the studio. Pharrell recently produced Quavo’s latest single, “Trance,” adding another major record to his long list of collaborations with Atlanta rapper.

Of course, Skateboard P had to hit fans with his signature four-count intro before the track another standout record as he looked to build momentum around his latest run.

Wham even made sure to acknowledge the production on the track, rapping over the signature intro, “This beat came from Pharrell.”

Now Pharrell is going viral for something completely outside of music. His random Disneyland adventure with Quavo has the internet flaming them.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Quavo is the new swag champ?!

Bubble gun for safety, LOL.

Trap Castle is crazy work.

This is too accurate…

Worst linkup is a bit of a stretch.

Leg day may not be in the weekly regimen.

Related Stories

It don’t get no flyer than Huncho & Skateboard P.

Related Tags

disney pharrell Quavo

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott

Battle Of The Boneheads: Ray J Puts The 'One Wish' Whim Whammy On Orlando Brown In Undercard Match, Brandy Shows Sisterly Support

Bossip
Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott

The GWOAT Reigns: Claressa Shields Beats Kaye Scott To Reclaim World Titles, Forces Aussie To Throw In The TKO Towel

Bossip
NFL: AUG 06 Eagles Training Camp

Super Bowl Champ Granted Early Prison Release To Comfort Daughter Dying Of Cancer

Cassius Life
A basketball player jumping to shoot a ball, and a smiling man in a suit and red tie, likely a public figure, applauding.

The Fumble: DiJonai Carrington's "White Privilege" Post Controversy, Trump's Weird Patriot Games

Cassius Life
Trending
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.
Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Comments
Creators Inc NYE 2024
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Entertainment  |  Written By Weso

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Comments
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
drake  |  Written By Weso

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Comments
Trending
A nighttime scene at an outdoor pool area with palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large statue in the background.
9 Items
nipsey hussle  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux ‘PROLIFIC’ Album

Comments
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Comments
A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
8 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’

Comments
News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Young Thug Should Probably Learn Who The Alchemist Is

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close