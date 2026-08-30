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EA Motvie's 'Iron Man' Game Looks Promising To Gamers

Footage From EA Motive’s ‘Iron Man’ Game Leaks

Could this mean the actual trailer isn't too far off? Maybe. It is also reassuring to know that the game is still in the works and hasn't been put on ice like Black Panther.

Published on August 30, 2026
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  • The footage shows a game that is clearly still in development, but it also teases something very promising: it looks like it takes cues from the first Iron Man film and showcases Iron Man flying around what appears to be Chicago.
  • The trailer shows what combat in the game will look like, with Iron Man using missiles and lasers, and we also get a glimpse of possible suit customization.
  • The leaked footage was officially confirmed to be real with the official X account for the game, which had been inactive until Friday.
Iron Man
Motive Studio / Iron Man

Another day, another leak, only it’s not Grand Theft Auto 6 this time, but EA Motive’s highly anticipated Iron Man game.

It’s been crickets since EA announced an Iron Man game was in development almost 4 years ago. The Iron Man game was one of three Marvel Games in production, including a now-canceled standalone Black Panther game and delayed 1943: Rise of Hydra, which will see Captain America and Black Panther team up.

So you can understand how much of a shock it was to see leaked footage from the game magically appear on ResetEra and X (formerly Twitter) timelines.

The footage shows a game that is clearly still in development, but it also teases something very promising: it looks like it takes cues from the first Iron Man film and showcases Iron Man flying around what appears to be Chicago.

The trailer shows what combat in the game will look like, with Iron Man using missiles and lasers, and we also get a glimpse of possible suit customization.

We also see some familiar faces like James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, and Pepper Potts show up, and of course, Tony Stark himself.

The Official Account For EA Motive’s Iron Man Game Confirmed The Leak Is Legit

The leaked footage was officially confirmed to be real with the official X account for the game, which had been inactive until Friday, writing:

“Well, that didn’t go as planned. But now you know, and we’ve got a lot more to show you. See you when we’re ready.”

The accounts following the account also jumped substantially following the leak.

Could this mean the actual trailer isn’t too far off? Maybe. It is also reassuring to know that the game is still in the works and hasn’t been put on ice like Black Panther.

Still, there’s time for EA to toss Iron Man out like a box of scraps.

You can see more reactions to the leaked trailer below.

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HHW Gaming Iron Man Marvel video games

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