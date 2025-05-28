'Black Panther' Standalone Game Canceled, Gamers React
EA Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Game, Shutters Cliffhanger Games Studio, Gamers React
IGN broke the news that EA has taken away Cliffhanger Games’ heart-shaped herb and has cancelled one of the games Marvel fans have been eagerly anticipating since it was first announced back in July 2023. According to the website, EA Entertainment President Laura Miele stated in an email that the recent changes, cancellations, and other moves were aimed at “sharpening our focus and putting our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities.” The bad news for the gaming industry doesn’t stop there, EA is also laying off an unspecified number of workers on both mobile and central teams. IGN reports that EA declined to comment on the specific number but believes, while not confirming that the number is less than the roughly 300 employees let go last month across Respawn and EA’s Fan Care teams. “These decisions are hard,” said Miele. “They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles.”That Black Panther standalone we were all excited for is no longer happening.
Gamers Are Sad About Black Panther’s Cancellation & Layoffs At EAAs you can imagine, the gaming community isn’t taking this news very well. “You’ve got to be fucking kidding me. First Wonder Woman (a female led game) gets cancelled and now Black Panther (a poc led game) gets cancelled, and neither of them ever had a video game before. This really is Trvmp’s America…” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. “more layoffs as the Black Panther game cancelled and the studio closed it keeps getting worse :(,” Kinda Funny and GamerTag Radio’s Parris Lilly said. While we are not getting the Black Panther game, EA says it is still committed to bringing us that Iron Man game currently being developed by Motive, and will focus on Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends. What a sad time to be a gamer and Marvel fan, just saying. The video game streets are still talking; you can see those reactions below.
1. These people are straight up losers
2. Damn
3. Damn
4. We strongly disagree
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash