HHW Gaming: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Game From New EA Studio Cliffhanger Games Confirmed

It’s official, de Bleck Pantha is getting his own standalone video game.

Wakanda Forever!

On the heels of the 57th anniversary of the Black Panther’s Marvel Comics’ debut, Monday, July 10, Cliffhanger Games, a new studio, is working on a third-person video game for the iconic superhero.

Reports of T’Challa’s standalone video game adventure first hit the internet in July 2022. Now we know the new triple-A development studio based in Seattle is up to delivering a Black Panther video game that will hopefully be up in the ranks with other Marvel video games like Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and criminally slept on Guardians of The Galaxy.

Per Marvel, the studio’s mission “is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Development on the game will be led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions), with a team full of talent who worked on popular titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty, and others.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Stephens.

Cliffhanger Games & Marvel Are Working Closely Together On Black Panther

When it comes to comic book IP, fans are demanding to please because they expect either the movies, original series, or games to meet the standards of the comics.

Smith ensures they will hit that mark, confirming Cliffhanger Games and Marvel have been working closely together on the game, stating “to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves.”

He continues, “It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Kevin. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

Reception To The News

Unsurprisingly, fans are happy to hear about Black Panther officially getting a video game. Take that superhero fatigue. We got a taste of what it’s like to control King T’Challa in Crystal Dynamic’s disappointing Marvel’s Avengers in a well-received War For Wakanda expansion.

There is also the news of the mysterious Captain America and Black Panther video game.

If we have any concerns, we want to see all of the Black and Brown video game development talent working on this title, and it’s only fitting. Now when it comes to that, the pickings are slim. We know that we are not naive, but they are out there, and to see concerted effort would be very much appreciated.

So far, it looks like Cliffhanger Games is on the right track. Jercye Dianingana, a 3D Senior Environment Artist II at Cliffhanger Games, was happy to reveal he was working on the Black Panther game.

We love to see it because we are rooting for everyone Black. ALWAYS!

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

