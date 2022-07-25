HHW Gaming: Black Panther Reportedly Getting His Own Standalone Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In more Black Panther news, a new standalone single-player game revolving around the popular Marvel superhero is reportedly in the works.

A Black Panther Video Game? Hell Yeah

Fresh off the heels of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer that we all have probably watched an insane amount of times, a new report indicates a new video game in the works.

The Adrian Wojnarowski of video games, Jeff Grubb, broke the news about the game during his weekly news show on Gamespot’s sister site, Giant Bomb. According to Grubb, the game will be open-world and serve as an origin story.

Per Gamespot:

According to Grubb, it will be an open-world, single-player game and something of an origin story. It takes place after the previous Black Panther has died, so players must take on the challenge of becoming the new Black Panther. It’s very early in development, so no release window was given.

As to which version of the Black Panther the game will follow remains a mystery. Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa in the MCU will join the ancestors in the Ancestral Plane.

The trailer for Wakanda Forever confirms T’Challa’s death. Grubb and his guest Mike Williams believe the game will follow an “original, player-created character.”

Grubb reports the game is currently named Project Ranier and will be coming from EA and will be a debut project from the Seattle studio founded by former Monolith Productions VP and studio head Kevin Stephens.

If that is the case, we could be looking at a pretty F I R E video game based on Wakanda’s protector. During his time at Monolith, Stephens worked on Lord of the Rings games Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Shadow of War.

Both games were VERY GOOD!

File this under we would like, no LOVE to see it.

Photo: Crystal Dynamics / Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War For Wakanda Expansion