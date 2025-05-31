Marvel Games You Can Still Look Forward To Playing After EA Canceled ‘Black Panther’

Related Stories Drake Plans To Break A Fan Off With 10% Of His Gambling Stream Winnings

Iron Man won't be alone. Check out the gallery below to view the other games that are still in development…for now. Unfortunately, we will not be getting the standalone Black Panther game we were all excited about, but don't fret, true believers – there are still games based on favorite Marvel characters on the way.There was a collective sigh heard across the world when news broke about EA stripping Cliffhanger Studios of the heart-shaped herb, forcing them to cancel their Black Panther game.With the news many, including us thought, "damn vibranium isn't strong enough to survive being canceled during these tumultuous times in the video game industry.However, we also thought that there are still some great Marvel Games currently in development that could make it across the finish line and make their way onto our favorite consoles. So, we decided to inject some hope in the wake of yesterday's disappointing news by reminding you all of these titles featuring your favorite superheroes that are still on the way to hopefully save the day.EA may have gotten a sideeye from all of us for screwing us out of a proper Black Panther game, but there is still that Iron Man game from EA Motive, the studio behind the criminally slept on Dead Space Remake on the way. Marvel fans have been clamoring for a proper game that lets us become billionaire playboy and superhero Tony Stark, hop into one of his many suits of armor, and take to the skies while taking out foes with his Repulser Rays and Unibeam. We have yet to get a glimpse of what this game looks like and how it will play but do hope that it will somehow utilize the flight mechanics from EA's other massive flop Anthem that did give us a taste of what it would be like to control a character capable of taking to the air whenever the moment calls for it. No release date has been revealed for Iron Man, but who knows? Perhaps EA Motive has been holding onto a trailer for a while and will be releasing one very soon.

1. Marvel's Blade While we still wait to see Mahershala Ali suit up as Blade, we might get to take control of the Daywalker himself in Bethesda and Arkane Lyon’s upcoming game that is described as “a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris.” Outside of this announcement trailer we don’t know a damn thing about this game, which is still currently in development. Maybe we will get another trailer at this year’s Summer Game Fest or during the upcoming Xbox Showcase.

2. Marvel's Wolverine While Insomniac Games was cooking the spectacular sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, we were all shocked to learn back in 2021 that they were also working on a Wolverine game. It’s been quiet since the game’s announcement, but it was the victim of a massive leak after early development footage and major character details were stolen and shared on social media and Reddit boards. This is another game we hope to see more of very soon, and we pray to the Marvel gods that it pops up during Summer Game Fest or the rumored PlayStation State of Play, which is supposed to take place in June.

3. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra We’re not getting a proper standalone Black Panther game anymore, BUT, we’re still getting a game with Wakanda’s protector in it. Marvel’s 1943: Rise of Hydra will allow players to take on Hydra as four playable heroes, a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris. It was recently announced that the Amy Hennig-led was moved from its 2025 release to 2026 so the development team can “add more polish” to the game and to that we say take all the time you need because we want this game to be perfect.