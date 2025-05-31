Marvel Games Is Still Cooking Despite 'Black Panther' Cancellation
Marvel Games You Can Still Look Forward To Playing After EA Canceled ‘Black Panther’
Iron ManEA may have gotten a sideeye from all of us for screwing us out of a proper Black Panther game, but there is still that Iron Man game from EA Motive, the studio behind the criminally slept on Dead Space Remake on the way. Marvel fans have been clamoring for a proper game that lets us become billionaire playboy and superhero Tony Stark, hop into one of his many suits of armor, and take to the skies while taking out foes with his Repulser Rays and Unibeam. We have yet to get a glimpse of what this game looks like and how it will play but do hope that it will somehow utilize the flight mechanics from EA’s other massive flop Anthem that did give us a taste of what it would be like to control a character capable of taking to the air whenever the moment calls for it. No release date has been revealed for Iron Man, but who knows? Perhaps EA Motive has been holding onto a trailer for a while and will be releasing one very soon. Iron Man won’t be alone. Check out the gallery below to view the other games that are still in development…for now.
1. Marvel's Blade
While we still wait to see Mahershala Ali suit up as Blade, we might get to take control of the Daywalker himself in Bethesda and Arkane Lyon’s upcoming game that is described as “a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris.”
Outside of this announcement trailer we don’t know a damn thing about this game, which is still currently in development.
Maybe we will get another trailer at this year’s Summer Game Fest or during the upcoming Xbox Showcase.
2. Marvel's Wolverine
While Insomniac Games was cooking the spectacular sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, we were all shocked to learn back in 2021 that they were also working on a Wolverine game.
It’s been quiet since the game’s announcement, but it was the victim of a massive leak after early development footage and major character details were stolen and shared on social media and Reddit boards.
This is another game we hope to see more of very soon, and we pray to the Marvel gods that it pops up during Summer Game Fest or the rumored PlayStation State of Play, which is supposed to take place in June.
3. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
We’re not getting a proper standalone Black Panther game anymore, BUT, we’re still getting a game with Wakanda’s protector in it.
Marvel’s 1943: Rise of Hydra will allow players to take on Hydra as four playable heroes, a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.
It was recently announced that the Amy Hennig-led was moved from its 2025 release to 2026 so the development team can “add more polish” to the game and to that we say take all the time you need because we want this game to be perfect.
4. Marvel Cosmic Invasion
We all love a good beat ’em up game, especially when it involves Marvel characters. Tribute Games, the same studio that blessed us with TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, is looking to deliver another button-mashing gem with Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
The game is the ultimate love letter to Marvel fans. It will be chock-full of the characters you love, including Wolverine, Spider-Man, Nova, Captain America, Storm, Venom, and more, all working together to save the world.
You can expect this game sometime this year, unless it suffers a delay.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash