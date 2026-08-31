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Top Takeaways From Erykah Badu & The Alchemist’s ‘Before The World Blows’

We examine the finer points of Before The World Blows, the new collaborative LP from Erykah Badu & The Alchemist.

Published on August 31, 2026
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A woman with blonde hair and a colorful dress performing on stage, and a man with a beard wearing a red jacket and hat singing into a microphone on stage.

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist are two acts who truly need no introduction, but they’re certainly separated by the genres they’ve individually mastered. Erykah Badu & The Alchemist’s highly anticipated joint album, Before The World Blows, was released over the weekend and here are Hip-Hop Wired’s top takeaways.

In 2025, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist unveiled their first single “Next 2 U” and showed the promise of the union. However, the album’s many stops and starts, along with slowly naming the project filled some fans with concern that the album wouldn’t materialize as hoped.

Before The World Blows effectively eliminates any concerns of cohesion, and Badu’s strong songwriting and dreamy vocals work well with the atmospheric platters set by Alchemist.

Below are our top takeaways from Before The World Blows.

What ring rust?

With her first full-length album in over 16 years, not counting 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape, some fans may have pondered if Badu would be in fighting form. Trust us when we say the songstress more than lives up to her legendary status.

The Alchemist exists comfortably in Badu’s soulful world.

If there were any concerns that Alchemist would struggle to find beats to merge with Badu’s potent ability as a vocalist, they’re eliminated on the album’s opener, “Echos,” and sets the tone. With veteran producer and past collaborator Mike “Chav” Chavarria involved, Before The World Blows sticks the landing repeatedly.

Westside Gunn appears on Before The World Blows twice.

On paper, Westside Gunn’s boisterous persona would seem like an ill fit for Badu and Alchemist’s foray, but the Buffalo, New York star’s outsized boasts are right at home on the tracks “I Just Play A Part” and “No I.D.” Gunn’s uncanny confidence and elite bag talk is on display.

Every feature is seamless and fits Badu’s afro-futuristic vision.

From the aforementioned Westside Gunn, to DJ Creole Princess, Joi, DRAM, Steve Lacy, Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, and Kamasi Washington, everyone is a welcome addition to Alan and Abi’s extended jam session. In particular, DRAM’s soulful crooning with Alchemist’s backing was an early highlight.

Before The World Blows maintains a steady, persistent groove.

Before The World Blows is in no hurry, due to its steady BPMs and Badu’s measured style. But that’s a good thing. What remains at the heart of the album is Badu’s ability to inject Blackness, spirituality and even humor into her lyrics and the sonics elevate her front and center at all times.

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Badu got bars?

While the album’s rap features are expertly handled, Badu shows off her ability with a confident showing on “Hot BiBi (Apostle 2), prompting hope that she’ll dive into that lane in the future. Deluxe? Part two? We can dream.

We got (some) jazz.

The previously mentioned Kamasi Washington is one of the premier Jazz frontmen of his era and his appearance on the album’s closer, “Black Box,” gives an inside track of how Badu would flourish in any genre, with this jazzy spoken word heater being no exception.

A sequel should happen if the pair decide to do so.

Clocking in at just over an hour, Before The World Blows breezes by, no pun intended. While there aren’t many tempo peaks and valleys, the consistent knock and the overall creativity shared between Badu and Alchemist will hopefully inspire a reunion in the near future.

Find Erykah Badu and The Alchemist’s Before The World Blows at your preferred DSPs by clicking here.

Photo: Getty

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