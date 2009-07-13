Ma$e & Cam Reunite

As Harlem rapper Mase continues to make his unexpected return to the Hip-Hop game, he has taken the higher road in extinguishing past differences.

Lending 16 bars and remixing recent hits like Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” and Trey Songz’ “I Need A Girl”, the rapper has been busy in his comeback.

Cam’Ron and Mase recently appeared together on a track “Get It.” The breaking news of the reunion was delivered by Mase via Twitter.

Back in the day they rapped under the aliases Murda Mase and Killa Cam. They both ended up taking the solo route with Mase running with Bad Boy and Cam eventually forming the Diplomats. Past work from the two included the song “Horse and Carriage” from Cam’Ron’s debut album Confessions of Fire in 1998.

The two first came on the scene as members of the rap group, Children of the Corn, alongside Big L, Digga and Cam’Ron’s cousin Bloodshed. The group disbanded shortly after Bloodshed died in a car accident. The group had not been able to sign a deal with a label prior to this. Although a deal was never signed, the group released close to 30 tracks that were featured on a compilation titled, Children of the Corn: The Collector’s Edition in 2003.

In 2004, the two publicly had fell on bad terms when Mase asked for $50,000 for being featured in a Cam’Ron video. While Mase was in an interview with Hot 97 talking about the issue, Cam’Ron’s former friend and Dipset business partner, Jim Jones, called and accused Mase of fabricating his life.

This eventually evolved into the song “Take Em To Church” where the Diplomats tried to take a jab at Mase’s credibility as he went from rapper to pastor then back. Whichever the order, it was clear that Mase was dramatically changing skins.

Along with diffusing the beef with Cam’Ron, Mase was also able clear the air and put his differences aside with Jim Jones recently. During his issues with Cam’Ron, Jones made allegations that Mase did not leave Harlem on his own terms and was actually run out in fear of his life. During a recent radio interview with Power 105.1, Jones called in apologizing to Mase for everything that he had done when he was younger. He even reached out to the rapper saying that he could get his contact and begin to build some type of relationship.